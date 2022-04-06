Joy Division, Sex Pistols, The Smiths and more to feature in Manchester's new British Pop Archive









Manchester has long been the epicentre of British pop and rock music, and there’s a new British Pop Archive coming to the city, which is set to feature a variety of recognisable bands and acts from pop history.

Hosted at the John Rylands Research Institute and Library at the University of Manchester, England, the new archive has been described as “a national collection dedicated to the preservation and research of popular culture.”

In order to “celebrate and preserve British popular music and other aspects of popular culture, recognising its pivotal influence on the world stage” the archive has plans to show off all kinds of items from bands like The Smiths, New Order, The Haçienda, Factory Records, Granada Television, Joy Division, and more.

The first collection launches on May 19th, and a statement describes the exhibition as “a distinctively Manchester-flavoured exhibition, underlining why the city is the perfect home for the British Pop Archive. Curated by British Pop Archive curator Mat Bancroft, Jon Savage and Hannah Barker, it explores the vibrant cultural scene of a city that has driven innovation, creativity and social progress.”

With so many important historical pieces of pop and rock music history contained within the archive, it’s sure to be a massive draw. Curator Mat Bancroft said, “We launch the British Pop Archive with a Manchester focused exhibition full of unique and unseen artefacts. These materials tell the story of a vibrant city with art, culture and music at its heart. More than that they foreground the creative catalysts, musicians, producers, artists, designers and writers who have instigated this repositioning of landscape – to propose media as the new cultural capital of the city.”

If you want to check out the British Pop Archive, you can look into the trailer down below.