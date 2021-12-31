Vampire Weekend edge closer to completing their new album









Vampire Weekend mastermind, Ezra Koenig, has given an update on the band’s long-awaited next album. Koenig explained that the band have completed “almost have an album’s worth of songs”. The revelation came as he sat down with Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus on his Apple Music Hits show, After School Radio. Vampire Weekend’s last album, Father Of The Bride, was released back in May 2019.

Koenig said the New York group are “feeling really good about (their) new material,” before adding that “It is crazy that it’s been three years,” while discussing the time that has passed since the release of their last album. “I mean, about a year and a half of it doesn’t count because of Covid.”

The frontman explained: “But, yeah. We’ve been working on music and we were just recording in England for a while, now back in LA, working with everybody and, yeah, I think we’re… I’m always hesitant to… Sometimes I oversell how close we are with the record because who really knows? But we almost have an album’s worth of songs.”

At another point during the conversation, Koenig reveals that he thinks the band are “close” but has “no idea how long it’ll take to finish”. However, after the festive season, they will be heading back to the studio to carry on.

It’s been a busy 12 months for Ezra Koenig. Earlier this year, he recorded a song for the second season of Netflix’s comedy show I Think You Should Leave. He discussed with Hoppus how he’d met the star of the show, Tim Robinson, through the band’s producer. A longtime fan of the band, it wasn’t long before they were asked to record a song for the show.

Back in February, Vampire Weekend also shared the new EP 40:42, which featured a duo of reworkings of their track ‘2021’. Next year is shaping up to be a huge one for the indie legends, and we can’t wait to see what they have in store.

Listen to Koenig discuss the new album below.