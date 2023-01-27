Universal launch EMI North in Leeds









EMI is heading to Leeds. The Universal Music UK-owned record company is set to launch a new label in the Yorkshire city called EMI North, making it the first major label to open a physical space outside of London.

Led by Clive Cawley, EMI North will be based in Duke Studios, a workspace and creative hub in the centre of Leeds. According to Universal, the label will dedicate itself to working with “the very best musical talent in the North of England,” providing opportunities for young people who might otherwise feel the need to move down south in order to step into the industry.

EMI North has already formed partnerships with two other Leeds-based companies, Clue Records, an independent label currently celebrating its ten-year anniversary, and Come Play With Me, a non-profit music development organisation.

A Yorkshireman by birth, Cawley has worked with artists such as Beck, Elton John, Florence + The Machine, Lewis Capaldi, Loyle Carner, Metallica, Paul McCartney, Pearl Jam, Queen, Taylor Swift, The Killers and The Stone Roses. He will continue to work across a number of EMI artist campaigns as President of EMI North.

In a recent statement, EMI Co-Presidents Jo Charrington and Rebecca Allen said: “Discovering and nurturing new talent from right across the UK is the lifeblood of what we do and there’s nobody better than Clive to be at the helm of this exciting new chapter for our historic label.”

With Leeds Year of Culture 2023 already underway, the announcement couldn’t have come at a more appropriate time. “I’m delighted to finally open the doors to EMI North with a very simple goal: to support and invest in local talent, helping them to find new audiences and build their businesses,” said Cawley. “We have been overwhelmed by the reaction from the creative community in Leeds and beyond and are raring to go.”

