Uma Thurman lashes out at Texas abortion law







The recent regressive legislature surrounding female reproductive rights in Texas has sparked outrage across the world. According to the new ratified measures, it is illegal for a woman to get an abortion as early as six weeks into the pregnancy while it is perfectly legal for other residents to sue women who are attempting to get an abortion.

This is the latest step in America’s road back to the dark ages, fuelled by conservative hypocrisies and pseudo-morality. The Texas abortion law has been criticised by activists as well as legal experts in addition to multiple celebrities including Billie Eilish and The Wire creator David Simon who refused to shoot in Texas. Uma Thurman has joined the ranks as an ally, detailing her own experiences in an Op-Ed piece.

Thurman wrote: “There is so much pain in this story. It has been my darkest secret until now. I am 51 years old, and I am sharing it with you from the home where I have raised my three children, who are my pride and joy. My life has been extraordinary, at times filled with heartbreak, challenge, loss and fear — just like so many women’s lives — but also marked, like theirs, by courage and compassion.”

Thurman explained that having an abortion and motherhood are not antithetical, claiming that she loves her children despite the fact that she had an abortion in her teenage years: “I conceived my beautiful, magical children with men whom I loved and trusted enough to dare to bring a child into this world. I have no regrets for the path I have travelled,” she added. “I applaud and support women who make a different choice.”

Adding, “The abortion I had as a teenager was the hardest decision of my life, one that caused me anguish then and that saddens me even now, but it was the path to the life full of joy and love that I have experienced. Choosing not to keep that early pregnancy allowed me to grow up and become the mother I wanted and needed to be.”

More than 300 lawyers in Texas criticised the law for not living up to the ideals of the American constitution and for completely disregarding the importance of Roe v. Wade. After Texas, Florida is preparing to introduce a similar bill with Republican government officials soon to follow suit in other states.

