Billie Eilish reveals hidden James Bond reference in ‘No Time to Die’ song







One of the most highly anticipated films of 2021 is undoubtedly Cary Joji Fukunaga’s No Time to Die, the latest addition to the extensive James Bond franchise. Daniel Craig is set to reprise the iconic role of the international spy in what will be his fifth and final outing as James Bond. No Time to Die will also star some of the biggest names in the industry, ranging from Rami Malek to Léa Seydoux and Ana de Armas.

Over the years, the theme songs of James Bond films have always attracted a lot of attention from fans because they set the tone for the entire project in a lot of ways. In January of last year, it was announced that No Time to Die’s theme song would be handled by a modern cultural icon whose work has shaped the landscape of contemporary mainstream music; Billie Eilish.

In an interview with the film’s official podcast, Eilish explained how she has paid tribute to the history of the franchise in the song itself: “You can’t do a Bond song without it sounding like a Bond song. If you listen closely, you can hear [the classic Bond opening sting] in the second verse. It’s very subtle and it’s very echoed. We decided to do that though,”

The singer’s brother and producer Finneas O’Connell recalled: “It was recorded in London, and then like there was a version without [the Bond sting]. Then, we were like, put it back in, it’s great. Then, Johnny Marr plays all the guitar. That was just like a [thrill], especially his line in the chorus and the part at the end, to us, were like no-brainer moments, really. It’s just exactly what it needs here.”

The score for No Time to Die has been composed by the best in the world, with Hans Zimmer making the decision to choose Eilish’s song. “I just went, ‘That’s it,’” he told GQ. “And everybody said, ‘Well, but it’s not quite right. It’s not good.’ [I said] ‘No, no, no, here’s the mistake you’re making – she and Finneas haven’t seen the movie yet. They don’t know what they’re writing about. Get them on a plane, get them over here.’”

No Time to Die is set to have its theatrical release on 30 September in the UK before being available in the US from 8 October. Listen to Billie Eilish’s mesmerising theme song for No Time to Die below.

Comments