Billie Eilish hits out at Texas abortion ruling







Billie Eilish has spoken out condemning the recent abortion ruling, Senate Bill 8, in Texas.

Her statements follow the recent Supreme Court ruling to deny the request from Texas abortion clinics to block the State’s recent decision to near-enough ban abortions as per Senate Bill 8.

The ruling bans any abortion after six weeks, which often doesn’t allow enough time for a woman to ascertain whether she is definitely pregnant or not in the first place.

Under the ruling, private citizens will also be able to sue people who assisted in delivering an abortion, and that stretches to providing transport or funds. In short, the ruling will mean that Texas has some of the strictest abortion laws in the Western world.

“I’m so fucking tired,” Eilish wrote on Instagram stories. “Makes me sick how many men say nothing when it comes to women’s rights.”

She later reposted an image that read: “If you and your ‘homies’ or bros’ aren’t talking about the abortion laws in Texas, chances are you’re part of a problem.”

Last week, fellow singer-songwriter Lucy Dacus also ventured to donate all the profits from her forthcoming Texas shows to assist organisations fighting against the ruling.

