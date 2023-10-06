U2 promise they have “amazing new songs” that will be “ready soon”









After kicking off their residency at the new MSG Sphere in Las Vegas, U2 have discussed their plans to release more new music.

The new comments arrive shortly after the release of their recent single ‘Atomic City’. While they are currently working on more music, they aren’t currently ready to announce a new album, but the songs are in the oven.

Speaking to Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, The Edge explained: “Well, I think new music, new tunes. There’s a lot that we have ready and some that need a little dusting off, but will be ready soon. I tell you, we’ve got some amazing new songs. Really exciting.” Bono then revealed: “Edge has about 100 in the bag. I have about 20… but [bassist] Adam [Clayton]’s got something to contribute.”

The Irish vocalist then claimed drummer Larry Mullen Jr is yet to assess the songs, and expects him to “be sitting there going through the bag going, ‘Yeah, no, that’s shite. That’s shite. That’s shite. Is there anything here that isn’t shite?’”

However, Boni is confident they’ll “find ten” for another album. If they aren’t successful in their mission, he says: “U2 should just fuck off. Go live on an island, or go away and be a nuisance somewhere in the world. But if we want to continue as a band, it’s only about one thing. It’s about the text, it’s about the tunes, it’s about the performance. It’s about whether you believe us or not.”

“And we have an extraordinary musical genius in our band. We will try, I will try, to put into words the music [The Edge is] making. I make it with him. But it’s Las Vegas or bust, baby,” he continued.

Bono added: “The fight is for our future. It’s love versus luck. But that’s what our band is built around. It’s not just friendship. We overuse the word ‘love’ like The Beatles did. And you’re either… it’s like, ‘Whoa, back off’. Because it’s a lazy word to use unless it has meaning. And if it doesn’t have meaning within the band, then it’s not going to have meaning outside of the band. So this is the time when if people have lost their love, they should fuck off. Including me. You know what I mean? That’s what it is, right?”

He concluded: “And if you’re not falling in love with music… because music pays our bills. And if you don’t love music, it’s your time to fuck off.”

Meanwhile, The Edge poignantly added: “The thing we’ve not forgotten is what a privilege it is to be standing on this stage, playing our songs in front of this audience. We take that hugely importantly. We don’t want to mess up. You don’t want to waste that opportunity.”

Last week, during their opening show at the MSG Sphere, Bono took time to pay tribute to The Beatles and said their pioneering Shea Stadium concert paved the way for his band’s residency.

Watch the interview with Zane Lowe below.