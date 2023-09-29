U2 reveal ‘Atomic City’ video “took its toll” on Larry Mullen Jr









Following the release of their new single, ‘Atomic City’, U2 have revealed shooting the video in Las Vegas “took its toll” on drummer Larry Mullen Jr.

The drummer is currently out of action following surgery, and as a result, he will miss the band’s residency at the new MSG Sphere in Las Vegas. For the run of shows, Mullen Jr will be replaced by Bram van den Berg of Krezip.

However, despite his ongoing health struggles, he still recorded their new single, ‘Atomic City’ and participated in the video shoot. During a new interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, Bono said: “It’s really tricky for him. And he came in the night before we recorded it in Sound City. So many stories in that studio. And Edge wanted us to go there.”

“And Larry went the night before to just make sure. He didn’t know if he could play for an hour or… he didn’t know if he could play for 15 minutes. And he just played up the storm,” the singer continued.

The Edge added: “John [Mullen Jr’s drum technician] was saying that he loved the sound of the room so much, he ended up playing for like three hours.”

Bono also discussed the video shoot, explaining: “It was the right place for us. And it took its toll on Larry. He’s miming. We’re doing the video and he’s like, ‘Ow.’ But he’s going to get back to fitness. It’s a heartbreak for Larry to be here and to see this and know that Bram [van den Berg] is standing in for him. And by the way, Bram is a superstar. He was a fan of Larry’s and a student of Larry’s.”

“And now he’ll be here playing instead of Larry, and that’s got to hurt as much as some of the injuries. But he gave it all on this song anyway. Drummers are born, not made. And they speak their own language. They’re a breed apart. And we’re nothing… That’s where the rock and roll comes from in our band,” he continued.

Watch the new interview with Zane Lowe below.