A U2 Netflix series may be in the works









It has been reported that J.J. Abrams and his company, Bad Robot Productions, are working on a scripted Netflix series about Irish rock legends, U2, per reports in The Hollywood Reporter, Variety, and Deadline. Reportedly, the show will be written by Anthony McCarten, the mind behind the critically acclaimed Queen biopic, Bohemian Rhapsody.

According to the report in The Hollywood Reporter, it is said that Bono and Co. are “expected to be involved and sanction the project.” Notably, the stadium rockers have been the subject of several movies in the past, including 1988’s Rattle and Hum, 2008’s U2 3D and 2011’s From the Sky Down.

Just last year, Bono voiced the reclusive lion rockstar Clay Galloway in Sing 2, alongside a stellar cast including Halsey and Scarlett Johansson. U2 even contributed to the soundtrack with the original song ‘Your Song Saved My Life’.

Back in January, Bono made headlines when he revealed his realisation that U2 “pushes out the boat on embarrassment”, in an interview where he expressed that he dislikes their name, most of their songs and even his own singing style.

Appearing on the Awards Chatter podcast, the diminutive frontman went as far as to say that he changes radio station whenever his band crackle into earshot in a damning account of his own artistry.

This self-critical account began when he was asked about the origins of the band’s name. “In our head, it was like the spy plane,” he clarified, “A U-boat, it was futuristic – as it turned out to imply this kind of acquiescence, no I don’t like that name. I still don’t really like the name.” For him and many others, it was only downhill from there.

This remark opened the floodgates, and he continued: “I’ve been in the car when one of our songs has come on the radio and I’ve been the colour of – as we say in Dublin – scarlet. I’m just so embarrassed.”

Elsewhere, he added: “I do think U2 pushes out the boat on embarrassment quite a lot and maybe that’s the place to be as an artist, you know right at the edge of your level of embarrassment.”

If the new U2 series does happen, we’ll have to wait and see whether any of these self-critical themes make their way into it.

Listen to ‘With or Without You’ below.

