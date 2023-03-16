U2 guitarist The Edge explains his chemistry with Bono: “It’s not like Lennon and McCartney”









David Howell Evans, the lead guitarist of Irish band U2 who is better known by his moniker of ‘The Edge’, has revealed the inner workings of his relationship with bandmate Bono.

Sitting down with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe to discuss the band’s songwriting process during a new interview, he said: “It’s not like Lennon and McCartney where there’s two guys [and] the rivalry probably made them better,” the Edge said while sitting alongside Bono.

The guitarist added: “They’re also basically doing the same thing – singers and songwriters. I do a lot of music composition, but I need Bono to finish the song, so we complement each other; we don’t ever cancel each other out. It’s additive.”

Detailing further, he continued: “So we shine brighter working together than we ever could on our own, and I think that’s why the band is still together, as much as the friendships are sort of the same…meaning, the friendships are real, and they work.”

The interview, which will be released in full on Apple Music 1 later today, was being held in a campervan located in the desert as part of the promotional run of U2’s new album Songs of Surrender.