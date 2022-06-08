The two iconic bands that Boris Johnson claims to love









Since the dawn of civilisation itself, politicians have not been well-liked. There’s something unnatural about this demographic of public servants that have meant that they often find themselves the object of public ire.

It probably has to do with the fact that they make the big decisions that are very subjective, as well as that, for a myriad of reasons, they seem to be so out of touch with normality that they become a joke to the rest of us. Because of this, since organised politics began to form thousands of years ago, politicians have attempted to get the public onside by claiming to be just like the rest of us.

In recent years, there have been many instances where politicians have attempted to come across like the everyday person to keep us onside and our criticisms at bay.

Whether it be Margaret Thatcher claiming that her favourite song was Patti Page’s joke song ‘How Much Is That Doggie In The Window?’, Tony Blair courting Noel Gallagher and entering Downing Street to D: Ream’s ‘Things Can Only Get Better’ or David Cameron sparking public outrage by claiming to be a fan of The Smiths, it has long been a key part of the politicians’ playbook to weaponise music.

Even man of the people Jeremy Corbyn offered us his everyman nature when he introduced rap legends Run the Jewels at Glastonbury 2017.

Whilst politicians claiming to like music has varying degrees of credibility on a case by case basis, in 2019, one of the most divisive politicians of the modern era claimed he liked a pair of bands, and the backlash was quite something.

The man in question was Boris Johnson, and he made the admission when out on the election trail, which raised more than a few eyebrows. The supposed revelation came in a general election campaign video in which he is followed around the Conservative Party headquarters answering a set of 12 questions in an attempt to show both his political prowess and his human side.

Asked who his favourite band is Johnson replies: “Look, this is either The Clash or The Rolling Stones, and mainly I listen to The Rolling Stones nowadays, so you can make of that what you will.”

Considering that Boris Johnson is the walking antithesis of rock and roll, many claimed that he was lying. However, it seems as if he is genuinely a great fan of both bands, and although many won’t like this, during his appearance on the BBC’s Desert Island Discs in 2005, he chose The Clash’s ‘Pressure Drop’ of The Rolling Stones’ ‘Start Me Up’ to take with him to the fictional island.

Boris Johnson may have lied about a lot of things, but here he appears to be telling the truth.

Watch the video below.

