Bloc Party’s Kele Okereke criticises Boris Johnson









Bloc Party guitarist Kele Okereke has made his opinion known on what he considers to be gross negligence on the part of Boris Johnson, particularly in terms of the “party gate” scandal at Downing Street. The comments come shortly after Sue Gray revealed that 16 separate alleged gatherings were being investigated in Number 10, Downing Street.

Although the full ramifications have to kick in, Gray conceded that some of the events were inappropriate for the pandemic that was in it. Listed among the events were the Prime Minister’s birthday, June 19th 2020, and the tellingly titled “bring your own booze” event which happened at Downing Street on May 20th 2020.

“Boris has been proved to lie to Parliament and nothing has happened,” Bloc Party‘s Okereke told NME. “They’re waiting, hoping that [partygate] is going to go away and because of the war it looks like the pressure is off him. But it hasn’t gone away. It might not be dominating news cycles but it hasn’t gone away.”

The guitarist elaborated that the Prime Minister will struggle to save face in the coming weeks, having alienated many people who were deprived of relatives while the government were enjoying themselves. “Someone’s gonna come up to him and say, ‘While you and your friends were partying in lockdown, my nan died’”, Okereke commented. “Everywhere he goes, someone is going to come up and tell him that.”

The musician continued in his thoughts, stating that it will be difficult for parents to explain to their five-year-old children that the head of their country has lied time and time again. Labour leader Keir Starmer holds a similar opinion to Okereke, suggesting that the Prime Minister should resign in an effort to save face, and to give the United Kingdom the chance to re-group and grow.

Boris Johnson has served as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and Leader of the Conservative Party since 2019. He replaced Theresa May and defeated opponent Jeremy Corbyn to be elected Prime Minister in the election that ended on December 12th, 2019. Johnson has been a familiar face in British politics since 2001, largely because of his ubiquity on television during that time.