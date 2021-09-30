Keir Starmer says the next James Bond should be female







It’s not often, if ever, that a political leader takes a stance on the film industry, but as a British institute in and of itself, James Bond is a little different.

Joining Ben Shepard and Kate Garraway on ITV’s Good Morning Britain live from Westminster, the Labour party leader Keir Starmer was questioned on multiple political debates, from the completion of the furlough scheme to his u-turn on the £15 minimum wage. Towards the end of the conversation, Shepard asked the politician if he had “a favourite James Bond”, to which Keir Starmer responded, “I don’t have a favourite Bond, but I do think it’s time for a female Bond”.

The opinion of Keir Starmer will likely have no impact at all on the final casting of the next James Bond, though it certainly helps to stir the continuing debate as to whether 007 should indeed revolutionise.

Keir Starmer’s comments align with that of No Time to Die star Lashana Lynch, who stated in an interview that Bond “could be a man or woman” or “white, black, Asian, mixed-race…They could be young or old,” she said.

Detailing further, Lynch added: “At the end of the day, even if a two-year-old was playing Bond, everyone would flock to the cinema to see what this two-year-old’s gonna do, no?”.

Adding fuel to the argument, co-star of Lashana Lynch, Ben Whishaw who has played the role of technology whiz kid Q in the last three James Bond features, Spectre, Skyfall and Quantum of Solace, has weighed in on the conversation, commenting that having a gay actor in the new lead role would be “quite an extraordinary thing”.

Speaking to Attitude magazine, Whishaw noted, “I really believe that we should be working towards a world where anyone can play anything and it would be really thrilling if it didn’t matter about someone’s sexuality to take on a role like this”.

Continuing, he added, “I think that would be real progress. But we’ll see, we’ll just see where we’re at. I’m amazed by how much has changed in the last five or six years, so we’ll see”.

No Time to Die, starring Daniel Craig and Rami Malek is out in cinemas now.

Comments