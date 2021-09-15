Lashana Lynch believes the next James Bond "could be a man or woman"







The long-debated rumours for the next actor to portray James Bond are about to begin as Daniel Craig is due to complete his tenure as the iconic hero in No Time To Die, his fifth and final film as the character. Whilst there are plenty of actors, both in the industry limelight and hidden under its shadows, to choose from, No Time To Die star Lashana Lynch has suggested that the next James Bond could be a man or a woman.

Becoming the very first female 007 agent in the James Bond canon, Lashana Lynch’s Nomi is expected to take on a significant role in the forthcoming film. Opening up about the future role of the James Bond character, The Guardian asked the actor if she’d like to take up the character’s mantle, to which she replied, “Nooo! You don’t want me! I’d just be like, ‘Erm, right, so where do you start again?’”.

Continuing, the actor noted how the character could be played by either a man or a woman in the future, commenting: “We are in a place in time where the industry is not just giving audiences what it thinks the audience wants”.

Adding: “They’re actually giving the audience what they want to give the audience. With Bond, it could be a man or woman. They could be white, black, Asian, mixed race. They could be young or old”.

Concluding, the actor rightfully points out, “At the end of the day, even if a two-year-old was playing Bond, everyone would flock to the cinema to see what this two-year-old’s gonna do, no?”.

Lashana Lynch will star alongside Daniel Craig, Ana de Armas, Rami Malek, Léa Seydoux and Christoph Waltz in the brand new James Bond film, directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga of Beasts of No Nation and True Detective.

No Time To Die will be released in UK cinemas on September 30, take a look at the latest trailer below.

Comments