Watch The Rolling Stones play 'Out of Time' live for the first time









The Rolling Stones don’t get terribly creative with their live shows these days. An occassional fan vote can add a curveball to the band’s tight and controlled live set, but for the most part, you know what you’re getting: ‘Jumpin’ Jack Flash’, ‘Start Me Up’, ‘You Can’t Always Get What You Want’, but no more ‘Brown Sugar’.

However, at the band’s show in Madrid, Spain last night, the Stones showed that old dogs really can learn some new tricks (or at least some old tricks) by busting out a rarity from their back catalogue: the 1966 album cut ‘Out of Time’.

Calling ‘Out of Time’ is true, but only if you managed to grab the original UK pressing of Aftermath. Featuring Brian Jones on marimba, ‘Out of Time’ was part of the band’s attempts to diversify their sound away from their blues roots. At five and a half minutes, the Stones’ version was too long to be considered for a single, and when the American version of the album was released, ‘Out of Time’ was nowhere to be found.

Back in the UK, ‘Out of Time’ become more well-known for the version recorded by British singer Chris Farlowe. Produced by Mick Jagger and featuring a young session player named Jimmy Page on guitar, Farlowe’s version of ‘Out of Time’ went all the way to number one on the UK Singles Chart in the Summer of 1966.

American audiences were more likely to hear ‘Out of Time’ on the 1967 compilation Flowers. The track was also later featured on both the 1972 greatest hits LP More Hot Rocks (Big Hits and Fazed Cookies) and the 1975 rarities album Metamorphosis. They certainly wouldn’t have heard the Stones play it live, as the band passed over playing the song for six decades.

Check out the first live performance of ‘Out of Time’ down below.