David Crosby: Tributes pour in for legendary songwriter









David Crosby, the songwriter and performer famed for his roles in iconic bands such as The Byrds and Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young, has sadly passed away. The famously outspoken musician became one of rock music’s hottest prospects in the 1960s and maintained a solid body of work throughout his life, endearing countless fans and cementing a spot in the pantheon of music forevermore.

His passing has seen a huge outpouring of tributes from the music world. Considering the songwriter was notorious for ruffling feathers, even among his own bandmates, some may have expected the world of music to remain tight-lipped. However, a plethora of artists have shown affection for Crosby and paid tribute to his talent through social media.

The news of Crosby’s death, at the age of 81 came via a statement: “It is with great sadness after a long illness, that our beloved David (Croz) Crosby has passed away,” Crosby’s wife Jan wrote in a statement. “He was lovingly surrounded by his wife and soulmate Jan and son Django. Although he is no longer here with us, his humanity and kind soul will continue to guide and inspire us.”

“His legacy will continue to live on through his legendary music. Peace, love, and harmony to all who knew David and those he touched,” she continues. “We will miss him dearly. At this time, we respectfully and kindly ask for privacy as we grieve and try to deal with our profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers.”

Other notable musicians have also shared their love and appreciation for his work, including Jason Isbell, who stated: Grateful for the time we had with David Crosby. We’ll miss him a lot.”

Brian Ray, a noted session performer and solo artist, echoed these sentiments, saying: “This is very sad. David had just announced a new band, with a tour to follow. Rest in peace, David Crosby”. Meanwhile, rock singer Sebastian Bach wrote: “As much as I loved his music I loved his thoughts on Twitter as well. Rest In Peace David Crosby. Thank you for the lifetime of inspiration.”

The Beach Boys maestro, and fellow child of California, Brian Wilson, shared his own tribute to Crosby: “I don’t know what to say other than I’m heartbroken to hear about David Crosby. David was an unbelievable talent – such a great singer and songwriter. And a wonderful person. I just am at a loss for words. Love & Mercy to David’s family and friends. Love, Brian”

The loss of David Crosby will be felt for some time to come.

