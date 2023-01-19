Remembering David Crosby's poignant advice to people fearing death









As the music world mourns the passing of The Byrds and Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young performer, David Crosby, who sadly passed away, we’re looking back at one of his more poignant moments. Despite what some may say, David Crosby was a wise and thoughtful person — when he wanted to be, of course. As is evident through his songwriting, occasionally through his public comments, and even a few times throughout his Twitter feed, Crosby was a compassionate individual who can be empathetic and caring towards just about anyone not named Donald Trump.

When the legendary Crosby sat down for a series of fan questions with Rolling Stone recently, the legendary singer was, as always, an open book, commenting on his past work, his political activism, and the state of his relationship with his fellow performers in a candid and honest manner.

This was a facet of the songwriter’s personality which is hard to deny. While you may not have always liked what he had to say, Crosby was never afraid to speak his truth. But it was a question about the personal struggle of ageing and the lurking nature of death that led to Crosby’s most poignant answer.

At this moment, the question feels more pertinent than ever. “David, I’m roughly your age, and I’ve survived a few major medical scares, but they’ve left deep scars, and I really feel like my clock is ticking. Death is on my mind all the time, and I find it hard to enjoy life. You don’t seem to have that problem. How can us old people enjoy the time we have left, especially in the era of COVID when it’s near-impossible to leave our homes,” a fan asked Crosby.

“OK, this one’s fairly simple,” Crosby started. “You have a certain amount of time. You don’t know how much. Maybe I’ve got two weeks; maybe I’ve got two years – maybe I got 20 years! The question is not how much time you have, the question is what are you gonna do with that time. It seems to me that if you spend that time agonising over the fact that you’re gonna die, you’re wasting that time.”

“If you spend that time doing everything you can to be happy, to help other people, to create, to make new things – to make anything better for anybody – if you spend your time doing positive stuff like that, then the time that you have left – whatever amount it is – will be well-spent. And that, I think, is the key.”

Crosby summarised his feelings by saying, “If you try that really hard – try to stay positive and try to think about today and the fact that you may die tomorrow, but you’ve got today, so why don’t you use the heck out of today? That’s a good idea. That’s how I see it.”

With the tragic news of David Crosby’s passing still fresh in our ears, it is refreshing to know with some certainty that he approached the final months, weeks and days of his life with the same vigour, determination for creativity and devotion to life as he always had.