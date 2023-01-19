David Crosby dead at 81









David Crosby, the singer-songwriter who logged time in legendary bands like The Byrds and Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young, has died at the age of 81.

“It is with great sadness after a long illness, that our beloved David (Croz) Crosby has passed away,” Crosby’s wife Jan wrote in a statement. “He was lovingly surrounded by his wife and soulmate Jan and son Django. Although he is no longer here with us, his humanity and kind soul will continue to guide and inspire us.”

“His legacy will continue to live on through his legendary music. Peace, love, and harmony to all who knew David and those he touched,” she continues. “We will miss him dearly. At this time, we respectfully and kindly ask for privacy as we grieve and try to deal with our profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers.”

Throughout the late 1960s and early 1970s, Crosby was at the forefront of the California singer-songwriter movement. He joined The Byrds as a founding member in 1964, staying on board for the band’s number one hits ‘Mr. Tambourine Man’ and ‘Turn! Turn! Turn!’. Crosby remained with the group through 1967, when he was fired by guitarist Roger McGuinn over personality conflicts.

Toward the end of his stint with The Byrds, Crosby substituted for Neil Young when Buffalo Springfield played the Monterey Pop Festival. The following year, Buffalo Springfield guitarist Stephen Stills invited Crosby to play with him. At a party, the pair spontaneously harmonised with Graham Nash, the former singer for The Hollies. The trio subsequently formed Crosby, Stills, and Nash.

After releasing their debut album, Crosby, Stills, and Nash, in 1969. While preparing for the tour in support of the album, the trio brought on Neil Young as a full-time member. The quartet became Crosby, Stills, Nash, and Young, recording the 1970 album Deja Vu together before breaking up due to internal conflict.

After CSNY’s breakup following the release of Deja Vu, Crosby commenced work on his solo debut, If I Could Only Remember My Name. The sessions came as Crosby was still recovering from the death of his partner, Christine Hinton, in a car accident in 1969. Crosby employed an ad-hoc group of musicians to help him complete the album, including Nash, Young, Joni Mitchell, and various members of San Francisco groups like the Grateful Dead, Jefferson Airplane, and Santana.

Crosby spent most of his time touring with Graham Nash in the 1970s, with occasional reunions with his CSNY bandmates. During that time, Crosby struggled with intense drug addiction that prevented him from recording a follow-up to If I Could Only Remember My Name.

In 1985, Crosby was arrested on two different drug-related charges. One was a drug and weapons offence in Texas, and the other was a drunk hit-and-run charge in Califonia. Crosby spent nine months in prison throughout 1985 and completed drug rehabilitation that year, with Young agreeing to rejoin CSNY as a result of Crosby’s rehabilitation.

With more than 60 years as a professional musician, Crosby was a writer or co-writer for a number of songs, including The Byrds’ ‘Lady Friend’, ‘Why’, and ‘Eight Miles High’, CSN’s ‘Guinnevere’ and ‘Wooden Ships’, and CSNY’s ‘Almost Cut My Hair’ and ‘Deja Vu’.

Along with his time in The Byrds and CSNY, Crosby also produced Joni Mitchell’s 1968 debut album, Song to a Seagull, and performed with members of the Grateful Dead in the short-lived side project David and the Dorks. Crosby was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice, once with The Byrds and once with Crosby, Stills, and Nash.

Crosby is survived by his wife, Jan, and four children.