Tribute show announced for David Crosby









David Crosby‘s final band have announced details of a tribute show for the late musician in Santa Barbara, California.

Crosby was scheduled to perform at the Lobero Theatre on February 20th, but the show was cancelled after his death in January. The original concert was set to be a special performance to celebrate the venue’s 150th birthday, and Crosby was set to perform hits from the Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young canon.

The performance has now been rescheduled for August 20th, and those in attendance will hear the setlist that Crosby created ahead of his death. His band use the name Stand and Be Counted, which references a CSNY hit, and they’ll be joined by special guest Shawn Colvin.

Stand and Be Counted is comprised of Steve Postell, James Raymond, Stevie Distanislao, Dean Parks, Andrew Ford, Lara Johnston, Ken Stacey and Chris Stills, son of Stephen Stills.

Crosby died aged 81 in January. Following his passing, collaborator Graham Nash revealed he received an apologetic voicemail from his friend shortly before his death, which was the last time he heard from his former bandmate.

Nash revealed to AARP: “[Crosby] had sent me a voicemail saying that he wanted to talk to apologise, and could we set up a time to talk. I emailed him back and said, ‘OK, call me at 11 o’clock tomorrow your time, which is two o’clock on the East Coast.’ He never called, and then he was gone.”

He added: “[Crosby’s voicemail] was very significant for me. It made David’s death a little easier for me because I realised that we were going to get together later in his life. Crosby was my dear friend, my best friend for over 50 years. I can only concentrate on the good stuff.”

Meanwhile, Stills and Neil Young reunited earlier this year at a charity concert to pay tribute to Crosby by performing several Buffalo Springfield songs together.