Graham Nash will “never release” voicemail David Crosby sent him before his death

Earlier this year, Nash revealed to AARP: “[Crosby] had sent me a voicemail saying that he wanted to talk to apologise, and could we set up a time to talk. I emailed him back and said, ‘OK, call me at 11 o’clock tomorrow your time, which is two o’clock on the East Coast.’ He never called, and then he was gone.”

He added: “[Crosby’s voicemail] was very significant for me. It made David’s death a little easier for me because I realised that we were going to get together later in his life. Crosby was my dear friend, my best friend for over 50 years. I can only concentrate on the good stuff.”

Now, in a new interview with Spin, Nash said “It’s a voicemail that I’ll never release”. He also noted it was sad they didn’t have the opportunity to “follow up to make music. But you know, we did make some fabulous music. I’ve been listening to it a lot since David passed. Oh, yeah. And holy shit, we were good.”

In the same interview, Nash discussed his forthcoming solo album Right Now and claimed: “It’s probably my most personal record.” He continued: “I mean, don’t forget the opening line is ‘I used to think that I would never love again.’ Because I’m 81 now and, you know, holy shit!” The forthcoming LP is set for release on May 19th.