Graham Nash announces new album ‘Now’









Graham Nash - 'Right Now' 3

It’s been seven years since British singer-songwriting legend Graham Nash released an album of original material, and 2016’s This Path Tonight was just the sixth solo LP that Nash released across 45 years. Now, Nash is adding his seventh LP to his catalogue.

This May, Nash is set to release Now, a brand new album of original material. Complete with 13 new tracks, Now will be Nash’s first album of new material released in the 2020s. The 81-year-old singer had previously released Graham Nash: Live – Songs for Beginners / Wild Tales last year, featuring Nash performing his first two solo albums in full.

To preview the upcoming LP, Nash has released the album’s first single, ‘Now’. A celebratory track that finds Nash discussing his old age openly and honestly, ‘Now’ finds Nash pontificating on finding new love and living his life in the moment. As the song’s chorus lays out bare: “Here I am, still living my life, right now.” For a man who firmly finds himself in his twilight years, ‘Now’ puts Nash’s age and experience at the forefront of his artistic process.

“I believe that my new album Now is the most personal one I have ever made,” Nash explained in a statement that came along with the album’s announcement. “At this point in my life, that’s something to say.”

There’s nothing particularly cool or revolutionary about ‘Now’, but Nash isn’t pandering to a crowd that isn’t focused on him. Nash is playing music for the people who still care about him, of which I expect there are enough to make Right Now a worthwile effort. In light of the passing of his longtime collaborator and frequent sparring partner, David Crosby, Nash is as much of a national treasure for classic rock true believers as there is in pop culture. Unlike some of his peers, Nash seems open to aging gracefully and remains open to anyone who still wants to hear what he has to say.

Check out the audio for the new single ‘Now’ down below. Right Now is set for a May 19th release.

Now tracklisting:

1. ‘Right Now’

2. ‘A Better Life’

3. ‘Golden Idol’

4. ‘Stars And Stripes’

5. ‘Love Of Mine’

6. ‘Theme From Pastorale’

7. ‘In A Dream’

8. ‘Stand Up’

9. ‘Feels Like Home’

10. ‘Buddy’s Back’

11. ‘Follow Your Heart’

12. ‘I Watched It All Come Down’

13. ‘When It Comes To You’