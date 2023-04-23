Neil Young and Stephen Stills reunite, pay tribute to David Crosby onstage









Last night, Neil Young headlined the ‘Light Up The Blues’ benefit concert. The fundraiser was organised by Young’s former Buffalo Springfield and Crosby, Stills, Nash, and Young bandmate Stephen Stills, who also performed.

The concert marked Young’s first live onstage appearance in over four years. Young had previously expressed concern about returning to the stage in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Young performed 11 songs with his backing band, Promise of the Real. Stills joined Young for the set, and the pair played a number of Buffalo Springfield songs including ‘For What It’s Worth’, ‘Bluebird’, and ‘Mr. Soul’. Stills played piano on ‘Helpless’, which doubled as a tribute to the pair’s late bandmate, David Crosby.

Graham Nash also appeared in a pre-recorded message to pay tribute to Crosby, showing a 2013 performance of ‘Guinnevere’. “David was my best friend for almost 50 years,” Nash told the crowd. “I’m going to miss him terribly in my life. I think about him every day.”

Crosby’s son James Raymond joined Stills and Stills’ own son, Chris, to perform a version of CSN’s ‘Wooden Ships’. Chris Stills, James Raymond, and Crosby were planning a tour together at the time of Crosby’s death earlier this year.

Other performers at the benefit show included Willie Nelson (whose upcoming 90th birthday concert will also feature Young), Joe Walsh, and Sharon Van Etten. Watch footage of Stills and Young playing ‘Long May You Run’ below.