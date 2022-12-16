Trevor Noah to host the Grammys for third consecutive year









The former host of The Daily Show, Trevor Noah, has been announced as the presenter of next year’s Grammy Awards, which takes place on February 5th, 2023.

Noah has hosted the previous two ceremonies, making this his third consecutive year, a feat that has only been beaten by LL Cool J, who hosted the show for five years straight.

Noah explained his joy in returning to the stage to Billboard: “For me, it’s a cheat code because I’m a fan of almost all the people who are there.” He continued, “One of my favourite things about the Grammys as a whole is it is one of the few places where you get to experience artists in their rawest element, which is performing their music live.”

“Brandi Carlile performing a song live, and you’re hearing her voice and listening to her play her instruments – there’s nothing like it. You develop a deep appreciation for what these people are doing beyond just the music that they make.”

Noah also discussed how presenting the Grammys has exposed him to new artists. “What I love about the Grammys is that I become a fan of a new artist every single time. I come in, and then I meet this new artist, and all of a sudden, here I am going, ‘Who are the Black Pumas?’ It introduces you to music that you maybe wouldn’t have been [exposed to].”

The comedian, actor and presenter hosted his final episode of The Daily Show last week, leaving the show after seven years on the job. He will also be visiting the UK in November 2023 to perform a series of stand-up shows.