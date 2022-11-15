Grammys 2023: See the list of nominees









The Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences has announced its nominees for the 2023 Grammy Awards. The Grammys will air live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 5th.

At last year’s ceremony, former Late Show with Stephen Colbert music director Jon Batiste was the big winner, taking home five awards from 11 nominations. Those awards included Album of the Year (We Are), along with a number of awards in the Roots genre.

For the general field, Silk Sonic were the major winners last year. The throwback soul duo made up of pop superstars Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak took home Record of the Year and Song of the Year, both for their track ‘Leave the Door Open’. The duo won two additional Grammys that year, but had previously announced that they were not submitting their album An Evening with Silk Sonic for consideration this year.

The final award in the general field, Best New Artist, went to pop upstart Olivia Rodrigo, whose debut album Sour also won Best Pop Vocal Album. In the rock field, Foo Fighters took home three awards in the categories of Best Rock Performance, Best Rock Album, and Best Rock Song.

2023 Grammy Nomination:

Record of the Year

‘Don’t Shut Me Down’ – ABBA

‘Easy on Me’ – Adele

‘Break My Soul’ – Beyoncé

‘Good Morning Gorgeous’ – Mary J. Blige

‘You and Me on the Rock’ – Brandi Carlile ft. Lucius

‘Woman’ – Doja Cat

‘Bad Habit’ – Steve Lacy

‘The Heart, Pt. 5’ – Kendrick Lamar

‘As It Was’ – Harry Styles

‘About Damn Time’ – Lizzo

Album of the Year

Voyage – ABBA

30 – Adele

Un Verano Sin Ti – Bad Bunny

Renaissance – Beyoncé

Good Morning Gorgeous – Mary J. Blige

In These Silent Days – Brandi Carlile

Music of the Spheres – Coldplay

Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers – Kendrick Lamar

Special – Lizzo

Harry’s House – Harry Styles

Song of the Year

‘ABCDEFU’ – Gayle

‘All Too Well (10 Minute Version)’ – Taylor Swift

‘About Damn Time’ – Lizzo

‘As It Was’ – Harry Styles

‘Bad Habit’ – Steve Lacy

‘Break My Soul’ – Beyoncé

‘Easy on Me’ – Adele

‘God Did’ – DJ Khalid ft. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend, and Fridayy

‘The Heart, Pt. 5’ – Kendrick Lamar

‘Just Like That’ – Bonnie Raitt

Best New Artist

Anitta

Omar Apollo

Domi & JD Beck

Muni Long

Samara Joy

Latto

Måneskin

Tobe Nwigwe

Molly Tuttle

Wet Leg

Best Pop Solo Performance

‘Easy on Me’ – Adele

‘Moscow Mule’ – Bad Bunny

‘Woman’ – Doja Cat

‘Bad Habit’ – Steve Lacy

‘About Damn Time’ – Lizzo

‘As It Was’ – Hary Styles

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

‘Don’t Shut Me Down’ – ABBA

‘Bam Bam’ – Camila Cabello ft. Ed Sheeran

‘My Universe’ – Coldplay & BTS

‘I Like You (A Happier Song)’ – Post Malone & Doja Cat

‘Unholy’ – Sam Smith & Kim Petras

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Higher – Michael Bublé

When Christmas Comes Around… – Kelly Clarkson

I Dream of Christmas (Extended) – Norah Jones

Evergreen – Pentatonix

Thank You – Diana Ross

Best Pop Vocal Album

Voyage – ABBA

30 – Adele

Music of the Spheres – Coldplay

Special – Lizzo

Harry’s House – Harry Styles

Best Electronic/Dance Recording

‘Break My Soul’ – Beyoncé

‘Rosewood’ – Bonobo

‘I’m Good (Blue)’ – David Guetta and Bebe Rexha

‘Don’t Forget My Love’ – Diplo and Miguel

‘Intimidated’ – Kaytranada ft. H.E.R.

‘On My Knees’ – Rüfüs du Sol

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

Renaissance – Beyoncé

Fragments – Bonobo

Diplo – Diplo

The Last Goodbye – Odesza

Surrender – Rüfüs du Sol

Best Instrumental Composition

‘African Tales’ – Paquito D’Rivera

‘El País Invisible’ – Miguel Zenón

‘Fronteras (Borders) Suite: Al-Musafir Blues’ – Danilo Pérez

‘Refuge’ – Geoffrey Keezer

‘Snapshots’ – Pascal Le Boeuf

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Capella

‘As Days Go By’ – Armand Hutton

‘How Deep Is Your Love’ – Matt Cusson

‘Main Titles (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness)’ – Danny Elfman

‘Minnesota, WI’ – Remy Le Boeuf

‘Scrapple from the Apple’ – John Beasley

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

‘Let It Happen’ – Louis Cole

‘Never Gonna Be Alone’ – Jacob Collier

‘Optimistic Voices / No Love Dying’ – Cécile McLorin Salvant

‘Songbird (Orchestral Version)’ – Vince Mendoza

‘2+2=5’ – Nathan Schram & Becca Stevens

Best Rap Performance

‘God Did’ – DJ Khalid ft. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend, and Fridayy

‘Pushin P’ – Gunna & Future ft. Young Thug

‘F.N.F.’ – Hitkidd & GloRilla

‘Vegas’ – Doja Cat

‘The Heart, Pt. 5’ – Kendrick Lamar

Best Melodic Rap Performance

‘Beautiful’ – DJ Khalid ft. Future and SZA

‘Wait for U’ – Future ft. Drake and Tems

‘First Class’ – Jack Harlow

‘Die Hard’ – Kendrick Lamar ft. Blxst and Amanda Reifer

‘Big Energy (Live)’ – Latto

Best Rap Song

‘Churchill Downs’ – Jack Harlow ft. Drake

‘God Did’ – DJ Khalid ft. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend, and Fridayy

‘The Heart, Pt. 5’ – Kendrick Lamar

‘Pushin P’ – Gunna & Future ft. Young Thug

‘Wait for U’ – Future ft. Drake and Tems

Best Rap Album

God Did – DJ Khalid

I Never Liked You – Future

Come Home, The Kids Miss You – Jack Harlow

Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers – Kendrick Lamar

It’s Almost Dry – Pusha T

Songwriter of the Year (new for 2023)

Amy Allen

Nija Charles

Tobias Jesso Jr.

The-Dream

Laura Veltz

Best Latin Pop Album

Aguilera – Christina Aguilera

Paiseros – Rubén Blades and Boca Livre

De Adentro Pa Afuera – Camilo

Viajante – Fonseca

Dharma + – Sebastian Yatra

Best Música Urbana Album

Trap Cake, Vol. 2 – Rauw Alejandro

Un Verano Sin Ti – Bad Bunny

Legendaddy – Daddy Yankee

La 167 – Farruko

The Love and Sex Tape – Maluma

Best Latin Rock/Alternative Album

El Alimento – Cimafunk

Tinta y Tiempo – Jorge Drexler

1940 Carmen – Mon Laferte

Alegoría – Gaby Moreno

Los Años Salvajes – Fito Paez

Motomami – Rosalía

Best Regional Mexican Music Album

Abeja Reina – Chiquis

Un Canto por México, El Musical – Natalia Lafourcade

La Reunión (Deluxe) – Los Tigres Del Norte

EP #1 Forajido – Christian Nodal

Qué Ganas de Verte (Deluxe) – Marco Antonio Solís

Best Tropical Latin Album

Pa’lla Voy – Marc Anthony

Quiero Verte Felíz – La Santa Cecilia

Lado A Lado B – Victor Manuelle

Legendario – Tito Nieves

Imágenes Latinas – Spanish Harlem Orchestra

Cumbiana II – Carlos Vives

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

Elvis

Encanto

Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4 (Vol 2)

Top Gun: Maverick

West Side Story

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media

The Batman

Encanto

No Time To Die

The Power of the Dog

Succession: Season 3

Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media (new for 2023)

Aliens: Fireteam Elite

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok

Call of Duty: Vanguard

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Old World

Best Song Written for Visual Media

‘Be Alive’ – Beyoncé (King Richard)

‘Carolina’ – Taylor Swift (Where the Crawdads Sing)

‘Hold My Hand’ – Lady Gaga (Top Gun: Maverick)

‘Keep Rising’ – Jessy Wilson ft. Angelique Kidjo (The Woman King)

‘Nobody Like U’ – 4*Town (Turning Red)

‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’ – The Cast of Encanto (Encanto)

Best Comedy Album

The Closer – Dave Chappelle

Comedy Monster – Jim Gaffigan

A Little Brains, A Little Talent – Randy Rainbow

Sorry – Louis CK

We All Scream – Patton Oswalt

Best R&B Performance

‘Virgo’s Groove’ – Beyoncé

‘Here With Me’ – Mary J. Blige ft. Anderson .Paak

‘Hrs & Hrs’ – Muni Long

‘Over’ – Lucky Daye

‘Hurt Me So Good’ – Jazmine Sullivan

Best Traditional R&B Performance

‘Do 4 Love’ – Snoh Aalegra

‘Keeps on Fallin’ – Babyface ft. Ella Mai

‘Plastic off the Sofa’ – Beyoncé

‘Round Midnight’ – Adam Blackstone ft. Jazmine Sullivan

‘Good Morning Gorgeous’ – Mary J. Blige

Best R&B Song

‘Cuff It’ – Beyoncé

‘Good Morning Gorgeous’ – Mary J. Blige

‘Hrs & Hrs’ – Muni Long

‘Hurt Me So Good’ – Jazmine Sullivan

‘Please Don’t Walk Away’ – PJ Morton

Best Progressive R&B Album

Operation Funk – Cory Henry

Gemini Rights – Steve Lacy

Drones – Terrace Martin

Starfruit – Moonchild

Red Balloon – Tank and the Bangas

Best R&B Album

Good Morning Gorgeous – Mary J. Blige

Breezy (Deluxe) – Chris Brown

Black Radio III – Robert Glasper

Candydrip – Lucky Daye

Watch the Sun – PJ Morton

Best Music Video

‘Easy on Me’ – Adele

‘Yet To Come’ – BTS

‘Woman’ – Doja Cat

‘The Heart, Pt. 5’ – Kendrick Lamar

‘As It Was’ – Harry Styles

‘All Too Well: The Short Film’ – Taylor Swift

Best Music Film

Adele One Night Only – Adele

Our World – Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish Live At The O2 – Billie Eilish

Motomami (Rosalía Tiktok Live Performance) – Rosalía

Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story – Various Artists

A Band A Brotherhood A Barn – Neil Young & Crazy Horse

Best Alternative Music Performance

‘There’d Better Be a Mirrorball – Arctic Monkeys

‘Certainty’ – Big Thief

‘King’ – Florence + the Machine

‘Chaise Longue’ – Wet Leg

‘Spitting Off the Edge of the World’ – Yeah Yeah Yeahs ft. Perfume Genius

Best Alternative Music Album

We – Arcade Fire

Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You – Big Thief

Fossora – Björk

Wet Leg – Wet Leg

Cool It Down – Yeah Yeah Yeahs

Best New Age/Ambient/Chant Album

Positano Songs – Will Ackerman

Joy – Paul Avgerinos

Mantra Americana – Madi Dias & Dave Stringer with Bhakti Without Borders

The Passenger – Cheryl B. Engelhardt

Mystic Mirror – White Sun

Best Children’s Music Album

Into the Little Blue House – Wendy and DB

Los Fabulosos – Lucky Diaz and the Family Jam Band

The Movement – Alphabet Rockers

Ready Set Go! – Divinity Roxx

Space Cadet – Justin Roberts

Best Recording Package

Beginningless Beginning – Tamsui-Kavalan Chinese Orchestra

Divers – Soporus

Everything Was Beautiful – Spiritualized

Telos – Fann

Voyeurist – Underoath

Best Boxed/Special Limited Edition Package

Artists Inspired By Music: Interscope Reimagined – Various Artists

Big Mess – Danny Elfman

Black Pumas (Collector’s Edition Box Set) – Black Pumas

Book – They Might Be Giants

In and Out of the Garden: Madison Square Garden ’81 ’82 ’83 – The Grateful Dead

Best Album Notes

The American Clavé Recordings – Astor Piazzolla

Andy Irvine & Paul Brady – Andy Irvine & Paul Brady

Harry Partch, 1942 – Harry Partch

Life’s Work: A Retrospective – Doc Watson

Yanke Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition) – Wilco

Best Historic Album

Against All Odds: 1974 – 1982 – Blondie

The Goldberg Variations – The Complete Unreleased 1981 Studio Sessions – Glenn Gould

Life’s Work: A Retrospective – Doc Watson

To Whom It May Conern… – Freestyle Fellowship

Yanke Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition) – Wilco

Best Improvised Jazz Solo

‘Rounds (Live)’ – Ambrose Akinmusire

‘Keep Holding On’ – Gerald Albright

‘Falling’ – Melissa Aldana

‘Call of the Drum’ – Marcus Baylor

‘Cherokee/Koko’ – John Beasley

‘Endangered Species’ – Wayne Shorter and Leo Genovese

Best Jazz Vocal Album

The Evening: Live at the Apparatus – The Baylor Project

Linger Awhile – Samara Joy

Fade to Black – Carmen Lundy

Fifty – The Manhattan Transfer with the WDR Funkhausorchester

Ghost Song – Cécile McLorin Salvant

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

New Standards Vol. 1 – Terri Lyne Carrington, Kris Davis, Linda May Han Oh, Nicholas Payton, and Matthew Stevens

Live in Italy – Peter Erskine Trio

LongGone – Joshua Redman, Brad Mehldau, Christian McBride, and Brian Blade

Live at the Detroit Jazz Festival – Wayne Shorter, Terri Lyne Carrington Leo Genovese & Esperanza Spalding

Parallel Motion – Yellowjackets

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

Bird Lives – John Beasley, Magnus Lindgren, and SWR Big Band

Remember Bob Freedman – Ron Carter and The Jazzaar Festival Big Band

Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra – Steven Feifke, Bijon Watson, Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra

Center Stage – Steve Gadd, Eddie Gomez, Ronnie Cuber and WDR Big Band

Architecture of Storms – Remy Le Beouf’s Assembly of Shadows

Best Latin Jazz Album

Fandango at the Wall in New York – Arturo O’Farrill and the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

Crisálida – Danilo Pérez

If You Will – Flora Pruim

Rhythm & Soul – Arturo Sandoval

Música de las Américas – Miguel Zenón

Best Reggae Album

The Kalling – Kabaka Pyramid

Gifted – Koffee

Scorcha – Sean Paul

Third Time’s the Charm – Protoje

Come Fly Wid Mi – Shaggy

Best Global Music Performance

‘Udhero Na’ – Arooj Aftab and Anoushka Shankar

‘Gimme Love’ – Matt B and Eddy Kenzo

‘Last Last’ – Burna Boy

‘Neva Bow Down’ – Rocky Dawuni ft. Blvk H3ro

‘Beyethe’ – Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini and Nomcebo Zikode

Best Global Music Album

Shuruaat – Berklee Indian Ensemble

Love, Damini – Burna Boy

Queen of Sheba – Angélique Kidjo and Ibrahim Maalouf

Between Us… – Anoushka Shankar, Metropole Orkest and Jules Buckley

Sakura – Masa Takumi

Best American Roots Performance

‘Someday It’ll All Make Sense (Bluegrass Version)’ – Bill Anderson ft. Dolly Parton

‘Life According to Raechel’ – Madison Cunningham

‘Oh Betty’ – Fantastic Negrito

‘Stompin’ Ground’ – Aaron Neville with the Dirty Dozen Brass Band

‘Prodigal Daughter’ – Aoife O’Donovan & Allison Russell

Best Americana Performance

‘Silver Moon’ – Eric Alexandrakis

‘There You Go Again’ – Asleep At The Wheel ft. Lyle Lovett

‘The Message’ – Blind Boys of Alabama ft. Black Violin

‘You and Me on the Rock’ – Brandi Carlile ft. Lucius

‘Made Up Mind’ – Bonnie Raitt

Best American Roots Song

‘Bright Star’ – Anaïs Mitchell

‘Forever’ – Sheryl Crow

‘High and Lonesome’ – Robert Plant and Alison Krauss

‘Just Like That’ – Bonnie Raitt

‘Prodigal Daughter’ – Aoife O’Donovan and Allison Russell

‘You and Me on the Rock’ – Brandi Carlile ft. Lucius

Best Americana Album

In These Silent Days – Brandi Carlile

Things Happen That Way – Dr. John

Good to Be… – Keb’ Mo’

Raise the Roof – Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

Just Like That… – Bonnie Raitt

Best Bluegrass Album

Toward the Fray – The Infamous Stringdusters

Almost Proud – The Del McCoury Band

Calling You From My Mountain – Peter Rowan

Crooked Tree – Molly Tuttle and Golden Highway

Get Yourself Outside – Younder Mountain String Band

Best Traditional Blues Album

Heavy Load Blues – Gov’t Mule

The Blues Don’t Lie – Buddy Guy

Get On Board – Taj Mahal and Ry Cooder

The Sun is Shining Down – John Mayall

Mississippi Son – Charlie Musselwhite

Best Contemporary Blues Album

Done Come Too Far – Shemekia Copeland

Crown – Eric Gales

Bloodline Maintenance – Ben Harper

Set Sail – North Mississippi Allstars

Brother Johnny – Edgar Winter

Best Folk Album

Spellbound – Judy Collins

Revealer – Maison Cunningham

The Light At The End Of The Line – Jans Ian

Age of Apathy – Aoife O’Donovan

Hell on Church Street – Punch Brothers

Best Regional Roots Music Album

Full Circle – Sean Ardoin and Kreole Rock and Soul ft. Lsu Golden Band From Tigerland

Natalie Noelani – Natalie Ai Kamauu

Halau Hula Keali’i O Nalani: Live at the Getty Center – Halau Hula Keali’i O Nalani

Lucky Man – Nathan and the Zydeco Cha Chas

Live at the 2002 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival – Ranky Tanky

Best Orchestral Performance

‘Adams, John Luther: Sila – The Breath of the World’ – Doug Perkins

‘Dvorák: Symphonies Nos. 7-9’ – Gustavo Dudamel

‘Eastman: Stay On It’ – Christopher Rountree

‘John Williams: The Berlin Concert’ – John Williams

‘Works By Florence Price, Jessie Montgomery, Valerie Coleman’ – Michael Repper

Best Opera Recording

Aucoin: Eurydice – Yannick Nézet-Séguin

Blanchard: Fire Shut Up In My Bones – Yannick Nézet-Séguin

Davis: X – The Life and Times of Malcolm X – Gil Rose

Best Choral Performance

Bach: St. John Passion – John Eliot Gardiner

Born – Donald Nally

Verdi: Requiem – The Met Remembers 9/11 – Yannick Nézet-Séguin

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

Beethoven – Dover Quartet

Musical Rememberances – Neave Trio

Perspectives – Third Coast Percussion

Shaw: Evergreen – Attacca Quartet

What Is American – PUBLIQuartet

Best Classical Instrumental Solo

Abels: Isolation Variation – Hilary Hahn

Bach: The Art of Life – Daniil Trifonov

Beethoven: Diabelli Variations – Mitsuko Uchida

Letters for the Future – Time for Three

A Night in Upper Town – Mak Grgić

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

Eden – Joyce DiDonato

How Do I Find You – Sasha Cooke

Okpebholo: Lord, How Come Me Here? – Will Liverman

Stranger – Works for Tenor by Nico Muhly – Nicholas Phan

Voice of Nature – The Anthropocene – Renée Fleming

Best Classical Compendium

An Adoption Story – Starr Parodi & Kitt Wakerley

Aspire – JP Jofre & Seunghee Lee

A Concert for Ukraine – Yannick Nézet-Séguin

The Lost Birds – Voces8

Best Contemporary Classical Composition

‘Akiho: Ligneous Suite’ – Andy Akiho

‘Bermel: Intonations’ – Derek Bremel

‘Gubaidulina: The Wrath of God’ – Sofia Gubaidulina

‘Puts: Contact’ – Kevin Puts

‘Simon: Requiem for the Enslaved’ – Carlos Simon

Best Country Solo Performance

‘Heartfist’ – Kelsea Ballerini

‘Something in the Orange’ – Zach Bryan

‘In His Arms’ – Miranda Lambert

‘Circles Around This Town’ – Maren Morris

‘Live Forever’ – Willie Nelson

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

‘Wishful Drinking’ – Ingrid Andress and Sam Hunt

‘Midnight Rider’s Prayer’ – Brothers Osbourne

‘Outrunnin’ Your Memory’ – Luke Combs and Miranda Lambert

‘Does He Love You – Revisited’ – Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton

‘Never Wanted to Be That Girl’ – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

‘Going Where the Lonely Go’ – Robert Plant and Alison Krauss

Best Country Song

‘Circles Around This Town’ – Maren Morris

‘Doin’ This’ – Luke Combs

‘I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)’ – Taylor Swift

‘If I Was a Cowboy’ – Miranda Lambert

‘I’ll Love You Till the Day I Die’ – Willie Nelson

‘Til You Can’t’ – Cody Johnson

Best Country Album

Growin’ Up – Luke Combs

Palomino – Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville – Ashley McBryde

Humble Quest – Maren Morris

A Beautiful Time – Willie Nelson

Best Rock Performance

‘So Happy It Hurts’ – Bryan Adams

‘Old Man’ – Beck

‘Wild Child’ – The Black Keys

‘Broken Horses’ – Brandi Carlile

‘Crawl!’ – IDLES

‘Patient No. 9’ – Ozzy Osbourne ft. Jeff Beck

‘Holiday’ – Turnstile

Best Metal Performance

‘Call Me Little Sunshine’ – Ghost

‘We’ll Be Back’ – Megadeth

‘Kill or Be Kill’ – Muse

‘Degradation Rules’ – Ozzy Osbourne ft. Tony Iommi

‘Blackout’ – Turnstile

Best Rock Song

‘Black Summer’ – Red Hot Chili Peppers

‘Blackout’ – Turnstile

‘Broken Horses’ – Brandi Carlile

‘Harmonia’s Dream’ – The War On Drugs

‘Patient No. 9’ – Ozzy Osbourne ft. Jeff Beck

Best Rock Album

Dropout Boogie – The Black Keys

The Boy Named If – Elvis Costello and the Imposters

Crawler – IDLES

Mainstream Sellout – Machine Gun Kelly

Patient No. 9 – Ozzy Osbourne

Lucifer on the Sofa – Spoon

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

Best Gospel Performance, Song

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance Song

Best Gospel Album

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

Best Roots Gospel Album

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Best Remixed Recording

Best Immersive Audio Album

Best Engineered Album, Classical

Producer of the Year, Classical

Best Musical Theater Album

Best Audio Book, Narration and Storytelling Recording

Best Spoken Word Poetry Album (new for 2023)