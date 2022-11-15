Grammys 2023: See the list of nominees

The Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences has announced its nominees for the 2023 Grammy Awards. The Grammys will air live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 5th.
At last year’s ceremony, former Late Show with Stephen Colbert music director Jon Batiste was the big winner, taking home five awards from 11 nominations. Those awards included Album of the Year (We Are), along with a number of awards in the Roots genre.
For the general field, Silk Sonic were the major winners last year. The throwback soul duo made up of pop superstars Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak took home Record of the Year and Song of the Year, both for their track ‘Leave the Door Open’. The duo won two additional Grammys that year, but had previously announced that they were not submitting their album An Evening with Silk Sonic for consideration this year.
The final award in the general field, Best New Artist, went to pop upstart Olivia Rodrigo, whose debut album Sour also won Best Pop Vocal Album. In the rock field, Foo Fighters took home three awards in the categories of Best Rock Performance, Best Rock Album, and Best Rock Song.
Check out the list of nominations down below.
This post is being updated
2023 Grammy Nomination:
Record of the Year
- ‘Don’t Shut Me Down’ – ABBA
- ‘Easy on Me’ – Adele
- ‘Break My Soul’ – Beyoncé
- ‘Good Morning Gorgeous’ – Mary J. Blige
- ‘You and Me on the Rock’ – Brandi Carlile ft. Lucius
- ‘Woman’ – Doja Cat
- ‘Bad Habit’ – Steve Lacy
- ‘The Heart, Pt. 5’ – Kendrick Lamar
- ‘As It Was’ – Harry Styles
- ‘About Damn Time’ – Lizzo
Album of the Year
- Voyage – ABBA
- 30 – Adele
- Un Verano Sin Ti – Bad Bunny
- Renaissance – Beyoncé
- Good Morning Gorgeous – Mary J. Blige
- In These Silent Days – Brandi Carlile
- Music of the Spheres – Coldplay
- Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers – Kendrick Lamar
- Special – Lizzo
- Harry’s House – Harry Styles
Song of the Year
- ‘ABCDEFU’ – Gayle
- ‘All Too Well (10 Minute Version)’ – Taylor Swift
- ‘About Damn Time’ – Lizzo
- ‘As It Was’ – Harry Styles
- ‘Bad Habit’ – Steve Lacy
- ‘Break My Soul’ – Beyoncé
- ‘Easy on Me’ – Adele
- ‘God Did’ – DJ Khalid ft. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend, and Fridayy
- ‘The Heart, Pt. 5’ – Kendrick Lamar
- ‘Just Like That’ – Bonnie Raitt
Best New Artist
- Anitta
- Omar Apollo
- Domi & JD Beck
- Muni Long
- Samara Joy
- Latto
- Måneskin
- Tobe Nwigwe
- Molly Tuttle
- Wet Leg
Best Pop Solo Performance
- ‘Easy on Me’ – Adele
- ‘Moscow Mule’ – Bad Bunny
- ‘Woman’ – Doja Cat
- ‘Bad Habit’ – Steve Lacy
- ‘About Damn Time’ – Lizzo
- ‘As It Was’ – Hary Styles
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
- ‘Don’t Shut Me Down’ – ABBA
- ‘Bam Bam’ – Camila Cabello ft. Ed Sheeran
- ‘My Universe’ – Coldplay & BTS
- ‘I Like You (A Happier Song)’ – Post Malone & Doja Cat
- ‘Unholy’ – Sam Smith & Kim Petras
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
- Higher – Michael Bublé
- When Christmas Comes Around… – Kelly Clarkson
- I Dream of Christmas (Extended) – Norah Jones
- Evergreen – Pentatonix
- Thank You – Diana Ross
Best Pop Vocal Album
- Voyage – ABBA
- 30 – Adele
- Music of the Spheres – Coldplay
- Special – Lizzo
- Harry’s House – Harry Styles
Best Electronic/Dance Recording
- ‘Break My Soul’ – Beyoncé
- ‘Rosewood’ – Bonobo
- ‘I’m Good (Blue)’ – David Guetta and Bebe Rexha
- ‘Don’t Forget My Love’ – Diplo and Miguel
- ‘Intimidated’ – Kaytranada ft. H.E.R.
- ‘On My Knees’ – Rüfüs du Sol
Best Dance/Electronic Music Album
- Renaissance – Beyoncé
- Fragments – Bonobo
- Diplo – Diplo
- The Last Goodbye – Odesza
- Surrender – Rüfüs du Sol
Best Instrumental Composition
- ‘African Tales’ – Paquito D’Rivera
- ‘El País Invisible’ – Miguel Zenón
- ‘Fronteras (Borders) Suite: Al-Musafir Blues’ – Danilo Pérez
- ‘Refuge’ – Geoffrey Keezer
- ‘Snapshots’ – Pascal Le Boeuf
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Capella
- ‘As Days Go By’ – Armand Hutton
- ‘How Deep Is Your Love’ – Matt Cusson
- ‘Main Titles (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness)’ – Danny Elfman
- ‘Minnesota, WI’ – Remy Le Boeuf
- ‘Scrapple from the Apple’ – John Beasley
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals
- ‘Let It Happen’ – Louis Cole
- ‘Never Gonna Be Alone’ – Jacob Collier
- ‘Optimistic Voices / No Love Dying’ – Cécile McLorin Salvant
- ‘Songbird (Orchestral Version)’ – Vince Mendoza
- ‘2+2=5’ – Nathan Schram & Becca Stevens
Best Rap Performance
- ‘God Did’ – DJ Khalid ft. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend, and Fridayy
- ‘Pushin P’ – Gunna & Future ft. Young Thug
- ‘F.N.F.’ – Hitkidd & GloRilla
- ‘Vegas’ – Doja Cat
- ‘The Heart, Pt. 5’ – Kendrick Lamar
Best Melodic Rap Performance
- ‘Beautiful’ – DJ Khalid ft. Future and SZA
- ‘Wait for U’ – Future ft. Drake and Tems
- ‘First Class’ – Jack Harlow
- ‘Die Hard’ – Kendrick Lamar ft. Blxst and Amanda Reifer
- ‘Big Energy (Live)’ – Latto
Best Rap Song
- ‘Churchill Downs’ – Jack Harlow ft. Drake
- ‘God Did’ – DJ Khalid ft. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend, and Fridayy
- ‘The Heart, Pt. 5’ – Kendrick Lamar
- ‘Pushin P’ – Gunna & Future ft. Young Thug
- ‘Wait for U’ – Future ft. Drake and Tems
Best Rap Album
- God Did – DJ Khalid
- I Never Liked You – Future
- Come Home, The Kids Miss You – Jack Harlow
- Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers – Kendrick Lamar
- It’s Almost Dry – Pusha T
Songwriter of the Year (new for 2023)
- Amy Allen
- Nija Charles
- Tobias Jesso Jr.
- The-Dream
- Laura Veltz
Best Latin Pop Album
- Aguilera – Christina Aguilera
- Paiseros – Rubén Blades and Boca Livre
- De Adentro Pa Afuera – Camilo
- Viajante – Fonseca
- Dharma + – Sebastian Yatra
Best Música Urbana Album
- Trap Cake, Vol. 2 – Rauw Alejandro
- Un Verano Sin Ti – Bad Bunny
- Legendaddy – Daddy Yankee
- La 167 – Farruko
- The Love and Sex Tape – Maluma
Best Latin Rock/Alternative Album
- El Alimento – Cimafunk
- Tinta y Tiempo – Jorge Drexler
- 1940 Carmen – Mon Laferte
- Alegoría – Gaby Moreno
- Los Años Salvajes – Fito Paez
- Motomami – Rosalía
Best Regional Mexican Music Album
- Abeja Reina – Chiquis
- Un Canto por México, El Musical – Natalia Lafourcade
- La Reunión (Deluxe) – Los Tigres Del Norte
- EP #1 Forajido – Christian Nodal
- Qué Ganas de Verte (Deluxe) – Marco Antonio Solís
Best Tropical Latin Album
- Pa’lla Voy – Marc Anthony
- Quiero Verte Felíz – La Santa Cecilia
- Lado A Lado B – Victor Manuelle
- Legendario – Tito Nieves
- Imágenes Latinas – Spanish Harlem Orchestra
- Cumbiana II – Carlos Vives
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
- Elvis
- Encanto
- Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4 (Vol 2)
- Top Gun: Maverick
- West Side Story
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media
- The Batman
- Encanto
- No Time To Die
- The Power of the Dog
- Succession: Season 3
Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media (new for 2023)
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok
- Call of Duty: Vanguard
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- Old World
Best Song Written for Visual Media
- ‘Be Alive’ – Beyoncé (King Richard)
- ‘Carolina’ – Taylor Swift (Where the Crawdads Sing)
- ‘Hold My Hand’ – Lady Gaga (Top Gun: Maverick)
- ‘Keep Rising’ – Jessy Wilson ft. Angelique Kidjo (The Woman King)
- ‘Nobody Like U’ – 4*Town (Turning Red)
- ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’ – The Cast of Encanto (Encanto)
Best Comedy Album
- The Closer – Dave Chappelle
- Comedy Monster – Jim Gaffigan
- A Little Brains, A Little Talent – Randy Rainbow
- Sorry – Louis CK
- We All Scream – Patton Oswalt
Best R&B Performance
- ‘Virgo’s Groove’ – Beyoncé
- ‘Here With Me’ – Mary J. Blige ft. Anderson .Paak
- ‘Hrs & Hrs’ – Muni Long
- ‘Over’ – Lucky Daye
- ‘Hurt Me So Good’ – Jazmine Sullivan
Best Traditional R&B Performance
- ‘Do 4 Love’ – Snoh Aalegra
- ‘Keeps on Fallin’ – Babyface ft. Ella Mai
- ‘Plastic off the Sofa’ – Beyoncé
- ‘Round Midnight’ – Adam Blackstone ft. Jazmine Sullivan
- ‘Good Morning Gorgeous’ – Mary J. Blige
Best R&B Song
- ‘Cuff It’ – Beyoncé
- ‘Good Morning Gorgeous’ – Mary J. Blige
- ‘Hrs & Hrs’ – Muni Long
- ‘Hurt Me So Good’ – Jazmine Sullivan
- ‘Please Don’t Walk Away’ – PJ Morton
Best Progressive R&B Album
- Operation Funk – Cory Henry
- Gemini Rights – Steve Lacy
- Drones – Terrace Martin
- Starfruit – Moonchild
- Red Balloon – Tank and the Bangas
Best R&B Album
- Good Morning Gorgeous – Mary J. Blige
- Breezy (Deluxe) – Chris Brown
- Black Radio III – Robert Glasper
- Candydrip – Lucky Daye
- Watch the Sun – PJ Morton
Best Music Video
- ‘Easy on Me’ – Adele
- ‘Yet To Come’ – BTS
- ‘Woman’ – Doja Cat
- ‘The Heart, Pt. 5’ – Kendrick Lamar
- ‘As It Was’ – Harry Styles
- ‘All Too Well: The Short Film’ – Taylor Swift
Best Music Film
- Adele One Night Only – Adele
- Our World – Justin Bieber
- Billie Eilish Live At The O2 – Billie Eilish
- Motomami (Rosalía Tiktok Live Performance) – Rosalía
- Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story – Various Artists
- A Band A Brotherhood A Barn – Neil Young & Crazy Horse
Best Alternative Music Performance
- ‘There’d Better Be a Mirrorball – Arctic Monkeys
- ‘Certainty’ – Big Thief
- ‘King’ – Florence + the Machine
- ‘Chaise Longue’ – Wet Leg
- ‘Spitting Off the Edge of the World’ – Yeah Yeah Yeahs ft. Perfume Genius
Best Alternative Music Album
- We – Arcade Fire
- Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You – Big Thief
- Fossora – Björk
- Wet Leg – Wet Leg
- Cool It Down – Yeah Yeah Yeahs
Best New Age/Ambient/Chant Album
- Positano Songs – Will Ackerman
- Joy – Paul Avgerinos
- Mantra Americana – Madi Dias & Dave Stringer with Bhakti Without Borders
- The Passenger – Cheryl B. Engelhardt
- Mystic Mirror – White Sun
Best Children’s Music Album
- Into the Little Blue House – Wendy and DB
- Los Fabulosos – Lucky Diaz and the Family Jam Band
- The Movement – Alphabet Rockers
- Ready Set Go! – Divinity Roxx
- Space Cadet – Justin Roberts
Best Recording Package
- Beginningless Beginning – Tamsui-Kavalan Chinese Orchestra
- Divers – Soporus
- Everything Was Beautiful – Spiritualized
- Telos – Fann
- Voyeurist – Underoath
Best Boxed/Special Limited Edition Package
- Artists Inspired By Music: Interscope Reimagined – Various Artists
- Big Mess – Danny Elfman
- Black Pumas (Collector’s Edition Box Set) – Black Pumas
- Book – They Might Be Giants
- In and Out of the Garden: Madison Square Garden ’81 ’82 ’83 – The Grateful Dead
Best Album Notes
- The American Clavé Recordings – Astor Piazzolla
- Andy Irvine & Paul Brady – Andy Irvine & Paul Brady
- Harry Partch, 1942 – Harry Partch
- Life’s Work: A Retrospective – Doc Watson
- Yanke Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition) – Wilco
Best Historic Album
- Against All Odds: 1974 – 1982 – Blondie
- The Goldberg Variations – The Complete Unreleased 1981 Studio Sessions – Glenn Gould
- Life’s Work: A Retrospective – Doc Watson
- To Whom It May Conern… – Freestyle Fellowship
- Yanke Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition) – Wilco
Best Improvised Jazz Solo
- ‘Rounds (Live)’ – Ambrose Akinmusire
- ‘Keep Holding On’ – Gerald Albright
- ‘Falling’ – Melissa Aldana
- ‘Call of the Drum’ – Marcus Baylor
- ‘Cherokee/Koko’ – John Beasley
- ‘Endangered Species’ – Wayne Shorter and Leo Genovese
Best Jazz Vocal Album
- The Evening: Live at the Apparatus – The Baylor Project
- Linger Awhile – Samara Joy
- Fade to Black – Carmen Lundy
- Fifty – The Manhattan Transfer with the WDR Funkhausorchester
- Ghost Song – Cécile McLorin Salvant
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
- New Standards Vol. 1 – Terri Lyne Carrington, Kris Davis, Linda May Han Oh, Nicholas Payton, and Matthew Stevens
- Live in Italy – Peter Erskine Trio
- LongGone – Joshua Redman, Brad Mehldau, Christian McBride, and Brian Blade
- Live at the Detroit Jazz Festival – Wayne Shorter, Terri Lyne Carrington Leo Genovese & Esperanza Spalding
- Parallel Motion – Yellowjackets
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
- Bird Lives – John Beasley, Magnus Lindgren, and SWR Big Band
- Remember Bob Freedman – Ron Carter and The Jazzaar Festival Big Band
- Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra – Steven Feifke, Bijon Watson, Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra
- Center Stage – Steve Gadd, Eddie Gomez, Ronnie Cuber and WDR Big Band
- Architecture of Storms – Remy Le Beouf’s Assembly of Shadows
Best Latin Jazz Album
- Fandango at the Wall in New York – Arturo O’Farrill and the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra
- Crisálida – Danilo Pérez
- If You Will – Flora Pruim
- Rhythm & Soul – Arturo Sandoval
- Música de las Américas – Miguel Zenón
Best Reggae Album
- The Kalling – Kabaka Pyramid
- Gifted – Koffee
- Scorcha – Sean Paul
- Third Time’s the Charm – Protoje
- Come Fly Wid Mi – Shaggy
Best Global Music Performance
- ‘Udhero Na’ – Arooj Aftab and Anoushka Shankar
- ‘Gimme Love’ – Matt B and Eddy Kenzo
- ‘Last Last’ – Burna Boy
- ‘Neva Bow Down’ – Rocky Dawuni ft. Blvk H3ro
- ‘Beyethe’ – Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini and Nomcebo Zikode
Best Global Music Album
- Shuruaat – Berklee Indian Ensemble
- Love, Damini – Burna Boy
- Queen of Sheba – Angélique Kidjo and Ibrahim Maalouf
- Between Us… – Anoushka Shankar, Metropole Orkest and Jules Buckley
- Sakura – Masa Takumi
Best American Roots Performance
- ‘Someday It’ll All Make Sense (Bluegrass Version)’ – Bill Anderson ft. Dolly Parton
- ‘Life According to Raechel’ – Madison Cunningham
- ‘Oh Betty’ – Fantastic Negrito
- ‘Stompin’ Ground’ – Aaron Neville with the Dirty Dozen Brass Band
- ‘Prodigal Daughter’ – Aoife O’Donovan & Allison Russell
Best Americana Performance
- ‘Silver Moon’ – Eric Alexandrakis
- ‘There You Go Again’ – Asleep At The Wheel ft. Lyle Lovett
- ‘The Message’ – Blind Boys of Alabama ft. Black Violin
- ‘You and Me on the Rock’ – Brandi Carlile ft. Lucius
- ‘Made Up Mind’ – Bonnie Raitt
Best American Roots Song
- ‘Bright Star’ – Anaïs Mitchell
- ‘Forever’ – Sheryl Crow
- ‘High and Lonesome’ – Robert Plant and Alison Krauss
- ‘Just Like That’ – Bonnie Raitt
- ‘Prodigal Daughter’ – Aoife O’Donovan and Allison Russell
- ‘You and Me on the Rock’ – Brandi Carlile ft. Lucius
Best Americana Album
- In These Silent Days – Brandi Carlile
- Things Happen That Way – Dr. John
- Good to Be… – Keb’ Mo’
- Raise the Roof – Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
- Just Like That… – Bonnie Raitt
Best Bluegrass Album
- Toward the Fray – The Infamous Stringdusters
- Almost Proud – The Del McCoury Band
- Calling You From My Mountain – Peter Rowan
- Crooked Tree – Molly Tuttle and Golden Highway
- Get Yourself Outside – Younder Mountain String Band
Best Traditional Blues Album
- Heavy Load Blues – Gov’t Mule
- The Blues Don’t Lie – Buddy Guy
- Get On Board – Taj Mahal and Ry Cooder
- The Sun is Shining Down – John Mayall
- Mississippi Son – Charlie Musselwhite
Best Contemporary Blues Album
- Done Come Too Far – Shemekia Copeland
- Crown – Eric Gales
- Bloodline Maintenance – Ben Harper
- Set Sail – North Mississippi Allstars
- Brother Johnny – Edgar Winter
Best Folk Album
- Spellbound – Judy Collins
- Revealer – Maison Cunningham
- The Light At The End Of The Line – Jans Ian
- Age of Apathy – Aoife O’Donovan
- Hell on Church Street – Punch Brothers
Best Regional Roots Music Album
- Full Circle – Sean Ardoin and Kreole Rock and Soul ft. Lsu Golden Band From Tigerland
- Natalie Noelani – Natalie Ai Kamauu
- Halau Hula Keali’i O Nalani: Live at the Getty Center – Halau Hula Keali’i O Nalani
- Lucky Man – Nathan and the Zydeco Cha Chas
- Live at the 2002 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival – Ranky Tanky
Best Orchestral Performance
- ‘Adams, John Luther: Sila – The Breath of the World’ – Doug Perkins
- ‘Dvorák: Symphonies Nos. 7-9’ – Gustavo Dudamel
- ‘Eastman: Stay On It’ – Christopher Rountree
- ‘John Williams: The Berlin Concert’ – John Williams
- ‘Works By Florence Price, Jessie Montgomery, Valerie Coleman’ – Michael Repper
Best Opera Recording
- Aucoin: Eurydice – Yannick Nézet-Séguin
- Blanchard: Fire Shut Up In My Bones – Yannick Nézet-Séguin
- Davis: X – The Life and Times of Malcolm X – Gil Rose
Best Choral Performance
- Bach: St. John Passion – John Eliot Gardiner
- Born – Donald Nally
- Verdi: Requiem – The Met Remembers 9/11 – Yannick Nézet-Séguin
Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance
- Beethoven – Dover Quartet
- Musical Rememberances – Neave Trio
- Perspectives – Third Coast Percussion
- Shaw: Evergreen – Attacca Quartet
- What Is American – PUBLIQuartet
Best Classical Instrumental Solo
- Abels: Isolation Variation – Hilary Hahn
- Bach: The Art of Life – Daniil Trifonov
- Beethoven: Diabelli Variations – Mitsuko Uchida
- Letters for the Future – Time for Three
- A Night in Upper Town – Mak Grgić
Best Classical Solo Vocal Album
- Eden – Joyce DiDonato
- How Do I Find You – Sasha Cooke
- Okpebholo: Lord, How Come Me Here? – Will Liverman
- Stranger – Works for Tenor by Nico Muhly – Nicholas Phan
- Voice of Nature – The Anthropocene – Renée Fleming
Best Classical Compendium
- An Adoption Story – Starr Parodi & Kitt Wakerley
- Aspire – JP Jofre & Seunghee Lee
- A Concert for Ukraine – Yannick Nézet-Séguin
- The Lost Birds – Voces8
Best Contemporary Classical Composition
- ‘Akiho: Ligneous Suite’ – Andy Akiho
- ‘Bermel: Intonations’ – Derek Bremel
- ‘Gubaidulina: The Wrath of God’ – Sofia Gubaidulina
- ‘Puts: Contact’ – Kevin Puts
- ‘Simon: Requiem for the Enslaved’ – Carlos Simon
Best Country Solo Performance
- ‘Heartfist’ – Kelsea Ballerini
- ‘Something in the Orange’ – Zach Bryan
- ‘In His Arms’ – Miranda Lambert
- ‘Circles Around This Town’ – Maren Morris
- ‘Live Forever’ – Willie Nelson
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
- ‘Wishful Drinking’ – Ingrid Andress and Sam Hunt
- ‘Midnight Rider’s Prayer’ – Brothers Osbourne
- ‘Outrunnin’ Your Memory’ – Luke Combs and Miranda Lambert
- ‘Does He Love You – Revisited’ – Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton
- ‘Never Wanted to Be That Girl’ – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde
- ‘Going Where the Lonely Go’ – Robert Plant and Alison Krauss
Best Country Song
- ‘Circles Around This Town’ – Maren Morris
- ‘Doin’ This’ – Luke Combs
- ‘I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)’ – Taylor Swift
- ‘If I Was a Cowboy’ – Miranda Lambert
- ‘I’ll Love You Till the Day I Die’ – Willie Nelson
- ‘Til You Can’t’ – Cody Johnson
Best Country Album
- Growin’ Up – Luke Combs
- Palomino – Miranda Lambert
- Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville – Ashley McBryde
- Humble Quest – Maren Morris
- A Beautiful Time – Willie Nelson
Best Rock Performance
- ‘So Happy It Hurts’ – Bryan Adams
- ‘Old Man’ – Beck
- ‘Wild Child’ – The Black Keys
- ‘Broken Horses’ – Brandi Carlile
- ‘Crawl!’ – IDLES
- ‘Patient No. 9’ – Ozzy Osbourne ft. Jeff Beck
- ‘Holiday’ – Turnstile
Best Metal Performance
- ‘Call Me Little Sunshine’ – Ghost
- ‘We’ll Be Back’ – Megadeth
- ‘Kill or Be Kill’ – Muse
- ‘Degradation Rules’ – Ozzy Osbourne ft. Tony Iommi
- ‘Blackout’ – Turnstile
Best Rock Song
- ‘Black Summer’ – Red Hot Chili Peppers
- ‘Blackout’ – Turnstile
- ‘Broken Horses’ – Brandi Carlile
- ‘Harmonia’s Dream’ – The War On Drugs
- ‘Patient No. 9’ – Ozzy Osbourne ft. Jeff Beck
Best Rock Album
- Dropout Boogie – The Black Keys
- The Boy Named If – Elvis Costello and the Imposters
- Crawler – IDLES
- Mainstream Sellout – Machine Gun Kelly
- Patient No. 9 – Ozzy Osbourne
- Lucifer on the Sofa – Spoon