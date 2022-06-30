Travis Barker reportedly hospitalised for pancreatitis









Travis Barker has reportedly been hospitalised with pancreatitis which was triggered by a recent colonoscopy in hospital.

Fans were alarmed by images of Barker being stretchered into hospital alongside his wife Kourtney Kardashian yesterday as only a matter of hours earlier he had tweeted “God save me”.

The drummer’s daughter Alabama also added to speculation when she wrote on an Instagram story: “Please send your prayers”.

Fortunately, however, it has since been reported that Barker is suffering from pancreatitis which can go away with rest and treatment within a few days and often doesn’t require surgery.

It is believed by doctors that the condition was triggered by a recent colonoscopy that the 46-year-old musician required. Thereafter, the former Blink-182 star would’ve suffered abdominal pain, nausea, and vomiting as a result of the pancreatitis.

A source told People Magazine that Kourtney remains at his side. “Kourtney was worried yesterday. They both were,” the source added. “Travis was suffering from extreme stomach pain and could barely walk.”

Let’s hope that the drummer is on the mend and back behind a kit doing his usual flamboyant tricks soon.

