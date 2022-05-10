Travis Barker explains his love for the new generation of pop-punk artists









Blink-182 drummer and pop-punk icon, Travis Barker, has credited the new wave of chart-topping artists such as Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo for changing the meaning of being a pop-punk artist amid the genre’s resurgence.

It was during a recent chat with Billboard in which Barker discussed his love for the genre and his admiration for the new crop of stars who have made pop-punk relevant again. He said: “I like Olivia’s album, I love everything Billie’s done. I won’t say, ‘This is pop-punk.’ I’ll say, this music that came out, let’s say like Avril’s Love Sux, let’s say Jxdn’s Tell Me About Tomorrow, and Tickets To My Downfall [Machine Gun Kelly], were all inspired by pop-punk.”

Barker added: “It doesn’t mean that it’s just pop-punk or has to be categorised like that. Olivia Rodrigo is probably going to make an album that has a little bit of pop-punk influence and some other influences too. Billie’s going to make whatever magical music she’s going to make and she’s going to be inspired by so much,” he explained. “You don’t have to follow the rules or keep it as sterile as the record label or whatever the rollout plan may be.”

Barker then went on to say that he will never outgrow punk music, and revealed what it’s like to help this new generation of stars via his label, DTA Records. The drumming icon stated: “I wanted DTA Records to be the label that doesn’t drop you the minute it doesn’t work, or you throw it against the wall and it doesn’t stick and you’re just on your own. I don’t want the artist to go in and make an album by themselves and not have the help or the guidance from me.”

He concluded: “Make sure they’re making the right decisions, make sure they’re smart with their money, make sure they have a family of people around them that are going to help them and take them on tour, answer the phone at three in the morning when whatever has happened.”

