Travis Barker reveals Taylor Hawkins tribute tattoo









Travis Barker has shared a touching tribute to the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins in the form of a new tattoo. The Blink-182 drummer, along with fellow-celebrity fiance Kourtney Kardashian, visited Shamrock Social Club tattoo parlour on celebrity-ridden Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood, California. The star chose a detailed hawk design on his front side ankle by tattoo artist Mark Mahoney, the artist behind the ink of famous faces including the likes of Lady Gaga and Adele.

Hawkins’ death was announced on March 25th and, while no cause of death was given, doctors later found a cocktail of drugs in his body. No one was more shocked to hear this tragic news than Barker, who took to social media to pay tribute to his long time friend: “I don’t have the words,” Barker wrote on Instagram. “Sad to write this or never see you again. I’ll never forget Laguna Beach days when I was a trash man playing in a punk rock band, and you were playing with Alanis [Morissette]. You’d watch me play in dive bars and be like, ‘kid; you’re a star.’ And I thought you were crazy, but you gave me so much hope and determination.”

Barker wasn’t the only artist to pay tribute as Brian May and Roger Taylor from Queen tweeted: “No. It cannot be. Heartbroken. Taylor, you were family to us. Our friend, our brother, our beloved child. Bless you. We will miss you so bad. Bri.” Roger said it was “like losing a younger favourite brother” and that Hawkins had been a great mentor to his son.

Among these tributes, the Golden Globes participated in the sea of praise for the late drummer, with Trevor Noah saying: “This was the moment in the show when I was supposed to be introducing the Foo Fighters”, he explained during the ceremony.

Adding: “We would have been celebrating with them as they won three Grammy awards earlier today. But they are, of course, not here due to the passing of their legendary drummer Taylor Hawkins. Our thoughts go out to Taylor’s family, his friends, the Foo Fighters family and all of their fans around the world. We’d like to take a moment now to remember Taylor.” Following the touching message, a montage of Hawkins, both on-stage and backstage, appeared for the audience at home, with the Foo Fighters’ hit ‘My hero’ playing over the top.

For now though, see Barker’s tribute, below.