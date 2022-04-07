Taylor Hawkins' heartbreaking final words have been revealed









When the news broke at the end of March that longtime Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins had passed away, the world stopped. An incredible drummer with what some would view as an even better singing voice, it is clear that Hawkins made a lasting impression on all those he came across. He was an unwavering force for good within the music industry, using his platform for benevolent means.

Whilst no cause of death is yet to be established, when the tragic news broke, Foo Fighters confirmed it with a brief statement. “The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of Taylor Hawkins,” it read. “His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever. Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time.”

Although no cause of death has been announced, reports suggest that investigators suspect that drugs played a part in his passing, as ten substances have been found in his system, including THC, tricyclic antidepressants, opioids and other strong chemicals. It’s a developing story and one that’s sure to rumble on for some time.

Now, a voicemail containing what are thought to be the drummer’s final words has been shared by the frontman of Jane’s Addiction and creator of Lollapalooza, Perry Farrell. It paints the late musician candidly, showing him to be the great friend that everybody knew he was.

It is well known that the Foo Fighters drummer and Farrell were close friends. Wanting to honour his late friend, Farrell and his wife Etsy have released the voicemail that they received from Hawkins the night before he died. In it, he says: “Take care of each other. And I’ll take care of myself. And I’ll see you in São Paulo. I love, love, love you. Sleep well.“

If these were indeed Hawkins’ last words, they’re heartbreaking.

Watch Perry Farrell’s tribute to Taylor Hawkins below.

