Perry Farrell shares a powerful video tribute to "best friend" Taylor Hawkins









Singer-songwriter Perry Farrell has shared a touching tribute to his “best friend” Taylor Hawkins. The Foo Fighters drummer passed away on March 25th at the age of 50. So far, the cause of death has not been revealed.

Confirming the sad news in a statement, Foo Fighters wrote: “The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of Taylor Hawkins. His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever. Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time.”

After the news broke, tributes for Hawkins came flooding in. Rage Against The Machine’s Tom Morello, Queen guitarist Brian May, Ozzy Osbourne, John Mayer, Sam Fender, Ringo Starr, Nickelback, Incubus and many more offered their condolences. Lollapalooza founder and Jane’s Addiction frontman Perry Farrell also paid tribute to the drummer, posting a poignant video in which he recalls his fondest memories of their friendship. Farell performed with Hawkins and the rest of Foo Fighters at their Lollapalooza Argentina concert on March 20th, where they performed a cover of Jane’s Addiction’s ‘Been Caught Stealing’.

In the video, posted on Sunday, March 27th, Perry spoke kindly of Hawkin’s talents as a drummer and his generosity as a friend. “Taylor Hawkins died yesterday. He was my best friend. Beloved in my home by my wife, my children, even my dogs,” he said at the start of the video. “Whenever Taylor came over, we would make music in the den. [Our dog] Cloud would always go and sit right by him”.

Perry continued: “He was one of the most passionate drummers I’ve ever seen in my lifetime. When I think of him, I sum it up with one word: Velocity. He had the gift to maintain a confident, striking and stroking velocity on drums. There’s a large part of my heart that I had reserved for him. I accepted him into my heart when we became friends because he was such a pure guy. So pure of heart…I would receive texts from Taylor. They were always bits and pieces of songs he was writing or looking to write or wanted me to listen to. I got music tidbits as often as I got ‘I love yous.'”

Perry also revealed that songwriting helped the pair’s friendship blossom, stating: “We would always start with a song. There was always a song, like, ‘Do you listen to Yes? You know, that guy kinda sounds like you!’ And I’d say, ‘Yeah, yeah, I like Yes.’ He was just obsessed with music and great song. My passion for music, that’s what’s our common ground. Our friendship was based around that. Then we got to know each other. He would tell me stories of going to Jane’s shows back in the ’80s. Shows that were pretty underground. So, although I didn’t make his acquaintance back then, we shared a history. It’s almost like the rights of passage. We were young men, and we were trying to be great musicians”.

Concluding his speech, Farrell said: “Little did he know through this one fatal night, he would cement himself in the legends of music for all time, and that’s what I think he deserves. The only sense that I can make of the tragedy is to know that Taylor’s now in heaven. He can hear us. What I’m gonna do this day forward is to try to make music that I think Taylor would really love.”

See the clip, below.