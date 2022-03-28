Watch Elton John dedicate ‘Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me’ to Taylor Hawkins









Elton John has dedicated an emotional performance of ‘Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me’ at his Iowa show on March 26th to the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins.

News of Hawkins’ sad passing broke the previous evening after the band announced the 50-year-old musician’s death on social media. Elton John was just one of many to provide a tribute after the news was greeted with an outpouring of love for the beloved drummer.

Elton John was playing at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa, as part of his final Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour. The tour has encountered a few delays in the past but is now well underway.

While introducing the iconic track, John announced: “I was so shocked because he played on my ‘Lockdown Sessions’; he was one of the nicest people you could have ever met, and one of the greatest drummers, and a true musician who loved all sorts of music, and loved life.”

His touching tribute continued: “And it seems so sad that at 50 years of age we’ve lost someone that had that much passion. And it makes me so downhearted for his family and his three children, his wife, his other relatives, and of course the Foo Fighters have lost a dearest loved one that can never ever be replaced.”

Later concluding his message: “His music will live on, but I can tell you he was a great, great guy.” He then delivered in an emotional performance of ‘Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me’ in memory of Hawkins. You can watch the fan footage below.