Trailer unveiled for Nicolas Winding Refn's new film 'Copenhagen Cowboy'









Netflix has shared a trailer for a new series directed by Nicolas Winding Refn. Copenhagen Cowboy will premiere at the Venice Film Festival on September 9th, ahead of its release later in the year.

The self-described “poetic neo-noir” focuses on a young heroine called Miu – played by Angela Bundalovic – who ventures into Copenhagen’s criminal underworld to seek revenge against those who wronged her. It isn’t long before she meets Rakel, her nemesis, who follows her as she embarks on an “odyssey through the natural the and the supernatural.”

Refn is best known for directing 2011’s Drive, which starred Ryan Gosling, and 2016’s Neon Demon with Elle Fanning. This is his second project for TV, following the 2019 Amazon Prime series Too Old To Die Young.

Copenhagen Cowboy will bring the director back to his native Denmark for the first time in 15 years. His last Danish project was a series of crime films set in Copenhagen known as the Pusher trilogy. As well as Refn’s daughter Lola Corfixen, the new series will star Zlatko Buric, Andreas Lykke Jorgensen, Jason Hendil-Forssell, Lili Zhang and Dragana Milutinovic.

In a statement for the Venice Biennale, Refn wrote: “Copenhagen Cowboy springs from my own revolutionary fire, seeking to both seduce and entertain the senses, designed to stimulate the mind, the eyes, the tongue, the heart, and the soul where high-strung emotions ignite in a macabre tour de force manifested in Miu, a continuation of my alter egos central to my past, present, and future work.”

During a recent conversation with Variety, Refn hinted toward the possibility of a third collaboration with Ryan Gosling following Drive and Only God Forgives “Ryan is very much part of my life,” the director said. “We’re very interconnected to each other’s existence creatively and personally, and I love him very much and I’m sure we’ll work again in the future. We talk about it all the time.”