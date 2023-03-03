Watch the trailer for the fourth and final season of ‘Succession’









Since the first season of the black-comedy Succession aired in 2018, HBO has gifted fans with two more seasons, and now, a fourth will premiere this March. A full-length trailer has just been shared, following a teaser back in January.

At the end of season three, three of the Roy brothers attempted a coup following their father’s decision to sell some of Waystar Royco to Lukas Matsson, a Swedish businessman. In the new season, each character will continue to struggle for power as they form alliances with others.

The logline for season four, which will be its final instalment, explains that the sale of Waystar Royco “provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is complete. A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed.”

Discussing the end of the show with The New Yorker, the show’s creator Jesse Armstrong explained, “We could go on for ages and turn the show into something rather different, and be a more rangy, freewheeling kind of fun show, where there would be good weeks and bad weeks. Or we could do something a bit more muscular and complete, and go out sort of strong. And that was definitely always my preference.”

Core cast members, such as Jeremy Strong, Brian Cox, Matthew Macfadyen, Kieran Culkin, Nicholas Braun and Sarah Snook, will return for the final series, and if the trailer is anything to go by, we’ll receive their most explosive performances yet. However, there will be new additions to the cast, including characters played by Adam Godley, Annabeth Gish, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson and Eili Harboe.

Season four of Succession will air on March 26th. Watch the exciting new trailer below.