Brian Cox says co-star Jeremy Strong’s method acting is “f***ing annoying”









Scottish acting legend Brian Cox has given his Succession co-star Jeremy Strong some fatherly advice after opining that the American actor’s method acting style is “fucking annoying”. Coincidentally, Strong has also just reacted publicly to Cox’s previously stated concerns over his acting approach.

“Oh, it’s fucking annoying. Don’t get me going on it,” Cox, who plays the part of Waystar Royco’s ruthless founder Logan Roy in the popular HBO series, told Town & Country.

He added that he believes Strong to be “a very good actor,” however. He said the rest of the cast, including Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook, Nicholas Braun, and Matthew MacFadyen, appear to be happy with Strong’s approach. But, he argued: “Knowing a character and what the character does is only part of the skill set.”

“He feels if he went somewhere else, he’d lose it,” Cox continued. “But he won’t! Strong is talented. He’s fucking gifted. When you’ve got the gift, celebrate the gift. Go back to your trailer and have a hit of marijuana, you know?”

Coincidentally, Cox’s interview was published on the same day as Strong’s GQ profile, in which he addressed his on-screen father’s previously stated concerns about his acting style.

“Everyone’s entitled to have their feelings,” Strong said. “Brian Cox, for example, he’s earned the right to say whatever the fuck he wants. There was no need to address that or do damage control. I feel a lot of love for my siblings and my father on the show. And it is like a family in the sense that – and I’m sure they would say this, too – you don’t always like the people that you love. I do always respect them.”

Strong then explained that he likes to distance himself from his co-stars while on set to avoid becoming too casual. “It’d be one thing if I was working on Friends or something,” he added. “I worked on a Guy Ritchie movie, and I approached that very differently.”