‘Succession’ will end with fourth season









The long-standing rumour has been confirmed: Succession will end after the upcoming fourth season. What’s more, HBO has said it has no intention of developing any spinoffs.

The news was first revealed on Thursday when show creator and executive producer Jesse Armstrong told The New Yorker: “It’s been a bit tortured, and I felt unexpectedly nervous about talking to you, because it’s all theoretical until this point, and I have tried to keep it theoretical for a whole number of reasons,” he said. “Who knows about the psychological reasons, but the creative ones were that it felt really useful to not make the final, final decision for ages. You know, there’s a promise in the title of Succession. I’ve never thought this could go on forever.”

Armstrong went on to say that he felt “conflicted” about ending the series. “I feel sad, and I have the-circus-has-left-town feeling that everyone gets who works on a production that’s good, and this one particularly so,” he said. “I imagine I’ll be a little bit lonely, and wandering the streets of London in a funk, and wondering, What the fuck did I do? I’ll probably be calling you up in about six months asking if people are ready for a reboot.”

The fourth season of Succession airs on March 26th. According to an official synopsis released in 2022, it begins with “the sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson”, moving ever closer. The sale sparks a power struggle as the Roys try to predict what their lives will look like once the deal is done.

The first season of Succession premiered in 2018 and stars Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Alan Ruck, Matthew Macfadyen, Nicholas Braun and J. Smith-Cameron.

You can watch the trailer for Sucession Season 4 below.