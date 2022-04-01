Trailer for Cypress Hill documentary released









It’s been nearly 30 years since Cypress Hill released their seminal album Black Sunday in 1993. The album was notable for its biggest hit single ‘Insane in the Brain’ and its numerous calls for the legalisation of cannabis. The Californian hip-hop group are now set to release a brand new documentary entitled Cypress Hill: Insane in the Brain.

The rap collective was notable for bringing a Latin-American voice to the burgeoning rap scene in 1990s California. They famously rapped over rock riffs much like Run DMC. Rap legends, including Ice T and Chuck D, fondly reflect on Cypress Hill’s contributions to the genre in the forthcoming documentary.

“Cypress Hill went deeper into it like few hip hoppers have ever gone before,” Chuck D recalls, while Ice T claims, “Cypress comes from our generation where you had to be different.” Other contributors to the clip focus on the rappers’ early push for the legalisation of cannabis, with B-Real himself likening the group to Cheech and Chong. The comedy duo also incidentally appear in the documentary as keen admirers of the group’s work; they joke, “No extra charge, Cypress Hill!”.

The new documentary was directed by photographer Estevan Oriol and Peter J. Scalettar, who collates never-before-seen archival footage of the band. Cypress Hill: Insane in the Brain premiers on Showtime on April 20th at 8pm.

It arrives as part of Showtime’s Hip-Hop 50 project, which is set to feature podcasts, series and short films starring and about hip-hop’s biggest stars and influencers. The project is set to culminate in the 50th anniversary of the genre in 2023.

Additionally, Cypress Hill members B- Real, Sen Dog, and Eric “Bobo” Correa have just released their tenth studio album, Back in Black, and they are set to tour alongside the likes of Ice Cube and Slipknot later this year.