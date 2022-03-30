Slipknot's Jay Weinberg explains the "experimentation" on their new album









Slipknot drumming maestro Jay Weinberg has revealed that the band “turned up the dials on experimentation” whilst writing their upcoming new album.

Last month, frontman Corey Taylor excited fans when he confirmed that the shock metal heroes have finished work on their mysterious new album, the follow-up to 2019’s We Are Not Your Kind. Now, in a recent interview with WZOR, Weinberg labelled the album “exciting” and “really interesting”.

“I would say we kind of turned up the dials on experimentation,” the drummer said. “And there’s some new things happening that are really exciting, really interesting, stuff that maybe I wouldn’t have even expected us to pull out of our hat”.

Weinberg also declared that the record contains “the heaviest blues song on earth” as well as a plethora of other “super-exciting” sounds. “But, man, there’s so much in it that is trademark Slipknot,” Weinberg elucidated. “We’re not gonna get away from that; we can’t escape that even if we wanted to. There are certain things that are just touchstones of what we are, and I think we’re really happy with that.”

Weinberg did caveat his point by adding that whilst there are many trademark elements of Slipknot on the new album, the band have used new methods of presenting them. He was quick to maintain that despite this, “the loud, the fast, the abrasive, the discordant” aspects of their sound remain.

“I think ‘The Chapeltown Rag’ is a great example of that,” he explained. “I think that’s a song that’s us kind of at peak energy and chaos.”

He continued: “But what also really excites me is the way that we push things in experimental ways without questioning it. It’s just kind of, like, ‘This is what we wanna do’. And people can take it or leave it. We don’t really care.”

Teasing fans properly and echoing Taylor‘s earlier comments, Weinberg revealed that the album was at the final stage of mixing and that he hopes it will make its way onto the stage soon. A title and a release date are yet to be confirmed for the new record, so we, like everyone else, eagerly await news of it. If ‘The Chapeltown Rag’ is anything to go by, it’s sure to be explosive.

Listen to ‘The Chapeltown Rag’ below.