Trailer unveiled for new Armie Hammer documentary, 'House Of Hammer'









A new trailer for a documentary focusing on the sexual abuse allegations against actor Armie Hammer has just been unveiled. House of Hammer, a three-part documentary, is set to shed light on the alleged “secrets and scandals” that have riddled the Hammer family “over the course of five generations.”

The trailer features Armie’s former girlfriends, Courtney Vucekovich and Julia Morrison, reading out messages and listening to voice messages allegedly sent from Hammer’s phone, many of which relate to the actor’s cannibalistic fantasies and sexual fetishes.

One of the alleged messages reads: “I have a fantasy about having someone prove their love and devotion and tying them up in a public place at night and making their body free use.”

House of Hammer also includes interviews with Casey Hammer, Armie’s aunt and the granddaughter of Armand Hammer, a consultant on the documentary. Casey sets the tone of the series in the new trailer, revealing that she is about to “reveal the dark, twisted secrets of the Hammer family.”

The synopsis for the documentary states that Hammer’s alleged crimes are really just the “tip of the iceberg”. It continues: “Through a trove of archive and interviews from survivors and family members, the dark and twisted secrets of the Hammer family come to light. Behind the money and power lies a dysfunctional dynasty with its male characters exhibiting all the devastating consequences of privilege gone wild.”

The first allegations against Hammer emerged in 2021, forcing him to abandon his role in Shotgun Wedding, in which he was set to appear alongside Jennifer Lopez. A month or so later, he was dropped by both his agent and his publicist. After further accusations of rape surfaced, he was dropped from more projects until it was reported that he had checked into a rehab treatment centre to seek help for “drug, alcohol and sex issues”. It has since been rumoured that Hammer is working as a timeshare salesman in The Cayman Islands to support his family.

The actor has so far denied all allegations against him. In a recent statement, his lawyer said: “With the truth on his side, Mr Hammer welcomes the opportunity to set the record straight. From day one, Mr Hammer has maintained that all of his interactions with [the alleged victim] – and every other sexual partner of his for that matter – have been completely consensual.”

House of Hammer premieres on Discovery+ on September 2nd, 2022. Watch the trailer below.

For help, advice or more information regarding sexual harassment, assault and rape in the UK, visit the Rape Crisis charity website. US readers should visit RAINN.