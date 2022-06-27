'Top Gun: Maverick' breaks $1billion worldwide









Top Gun: Maverick has soared past one billion dollars at the worldwide box office, making it the very first time Tom Cruise has broken the elusive financial barrier of success.

Earning $521.7 million domestically since its release on May 27th, and an additional $484.7 million overseas, makes the movie only the 50th ever to reach a $1 billion global box office total. The closest Cruise had come before this point was the 2018 movie Mission: Impossible – Fallout, with the franchise movie only achieving $791 million worldwide.

Almost more significant is the fact that Top Gun: Maverick is the only the second film since the start of the pandemic to earn $1 billion worldwide, joined only by the Marvel movie Spider-Man: No Way Home, marking a clear sign of progress from a damaged industry.

One of the film’s most unique selling points was its marvellous technical achievements, with the film trying to make the fighter-jet flick as authentic as possible. Capturing as much footage as all three of the Lord of the Rings movies combined, Cruise told Empire, “Out of a 12- or 14-hour day, you might get 30 seconds of good footage…It was so hard-earned. It just took a very long time to get it all. Months and months of aerial shooting…I think it was 800 hours of footage”.

The original Top Gun movie holds a special place in the history of American cinema, being a monument to 1980s cheese and Hollywood fantasy. A cultural relic and homoerotic thriller, the original movie starred Tom Cruise as a rebellious young pilot named Maverick whose place in the United States Air Force’s elite fighter squadron is called into question.

