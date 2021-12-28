'Spider-Man: No Way Home' passes the $1 billion mark at the box office









With 2021 coming to an end, there has been a lot of discussion about which film has been the greatest project this year. Unlike the horrendous output due to the disruptions caused in 2020, some brilliant films made by the likes of Céline Sciamma and Ryusuke Hamaguchi have come out this year. However, Marvel fans insist that Spider-Man: No Way Home has surpassed all others.

The star of the film, Tom Holland, has explained that the new film isn’t a light-hearted romp but a dark character study of some of the most iconic figures of popular culture today. Holland said: “It’s dark and it’s sad, and it’s going to be really affecting,” adding that it was extremely demanding to explore such a dark domain in the mind of Peter Parker.

Holland, who is set to star as Fred Astaire in a new biopic and has expressed his interest in taking on the responsibility of playing James Bond, has also defended Marvel from its critics by claiming that Marvel films are “real art”. He has hit back at Scorsese for his criticisms, maintaining that the filmmaker has never directed a Marvel film so he doesn’t know what it is like.

While the debate surrounding the artistic value of Marvel films is still a hotly contested one, Spider-Man: No Way Home has successfully done the one thing that Marvel is pretty good at doing – making money. Having made over $587million over the course of the opening weekend, the new Spider-Man film has gone on to break more records.

According to the latest reports, Spider-Man: No Way Home has crossed the $1 billion mark at the global box office in just 12 days after the initial theatrical release of the film. Experts have confirmed that it is the third-fastest film to obtain that achievement, only surpassed by two other Marvel projects – Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: End Game.

Watch the new trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home below.