Val Kilmer posts emotional 'Top Gun' tribute to Tom Cruise









Top Gun: Maverick, starring the likes of Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer, has actually caught most people by surprise because very few fans were expecting a competent sequel after all these years since most of the central stars had aged. However, the new addition is so effective in its investigations that critics and fans have insisted that it exceeds the achievements of the original.

Val Kilmer’s involvement in the project has also been an unconventional one since many adjustments had to be made due to the fact that the actor lost his ability to speak following cancer treatment. An AI company called Sonantic processed archival footage to create an artificial voice for Kilmer which was used in the film.

“In the end, we generated more than 40 different voice models and selected the best, highest-quality, most expressive one,” John Flynn – the CTO and cofounder of Sonantic – explained in a statement while providing details about the“Those new algorithms are now embedded into our voice engine, so future clients can automatically take advantage of them as well.”

Commenting on the use of AI software, Kilmer added: “As human beings, the ability to communicate is the core of our existence and the side effects from throat cancer have made it difficult for others to understand me. The chance to narrate my story, in a voice that feels authentic and familiar, is an incredibly special gift.”

In a recent Instagram post, Kilmer shared his appreciation for co-star Tom Cruise and the project. The actor wrote: “36 years later… I’m still your wingman”. Meanwhile, Top Gun: Maverick has broken multiple commercial records and it is solidifying its status as the best blockbuster of the year.

Check out the trailer below.