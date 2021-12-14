Video of Tool drummer Danny Carey's arrest emerges online









Tool drummer Danny Carey was detained on Sunday, December 12th, for an alleged assault on a staff member at the Kansas City airport. Now, a video has now emerged of his arrest.

In the clip, there appears to be a typical back and forth between Carey and the officers, as the musician looks genuinely shocked at his arrest. He tells the anonymous person filming to “videotape all of this”. The drummer is wearing a bright red Kansas City Chiefs shirt and repeatedly asks the officers, “Who did assault?”. At one point, it sounds as if he’s tearing up, saying to the officers, “I just want to get the fuck out of here”.

The footage shows the two officers pinning Carey against the wall of the airport entrance, and one of them tells Carey to keep his distance. One screams at Carey, “Quit resisting now”. TMZ reports that the person Carey is alleged to have assaulted was a member of the airport security team. The outlet claims that Carey is said to have shoved two fingers in the victim’s chest and repeatedly shouted: “You’re a fucking f**got!”.

The drummer is facing a charge of misdemeanour assault and a possible fine of $13,900. Carey was visiting his home state to perform with the University of Kansas’ band at their basketball game against rivals the University of Missouri.

Tool are set to head out on their 2022 US tour next month, so we’ll see how that affects their schedule. Luckily for the rest of the band, internet sensation Nandi Bushell recently shared her drum cover of ‘Forty Six & 2′, so if they need a replacement, they know they’ve got one.

Watch the video of Carey’s arrest below.