Tommy Lee replaced after just five songs during Motley Crue's tour opening set









Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee was forced to abandon his stool behind the drumkit just five songs into the band’s opening set of their current US tour.

The highly anticipated tour has been the subject of much conjecture over the past few months due to the flakiness of the lead singer, Vince Neil, who had been on the fence amid worries over preparedness. However, on the opening night of the tour, it turned out to be the iconic and seemingly indestructible drummer, Tommy Lee, who took the first fall.

The charismatic drummer recently broke several ribs, and so he allegedly took to the stage with concerns over his ability to play the full set without further aggravating the injury.

In anticipation, the band has a standby drummer at the ready to take the reins if required. Lee made it through ‘Wild Side’, ‘Shout at the Devil’, ‘Too Fast for Love’, ‘Don’t Go Away Mad (Just Go Away)’ and ‘Saints of Los Angeles’ before regrettably taking his leave for substitution. As he left, he informed the crowd that he had broken four ribs a fortnight ago, and had been performing against the advice of doctors.

Lee’s replacement was Tommy Clufetos – who drummed on Black Sabbath’s final tour and is a member of Nikki Sixx’s L.A. Rats supergroup side-project – entered the stage just in time for ‘Live Wire’, and kept his position throughout the remainder of the set, which included an appearance from Machine Gun Kelly, the actor and musician who played Lee in the Motley Crue feature film The Dirt.

At present, there is still no word as to when Lee will be able to resume his duties on the tour. The next show booked for Motley Crue takes place at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, this Saturday.

Lee later confirmed on Twitter that Clufetos will be filling in on upcoming shows, for now, writing, “Tommy Clufetos is here to help me out until I’m back at 100% … we’ve all been waiting years for this moment, and there’s no way I’m missing this!”

Breaking News: Motley Crue’s Tommy Lee takes the stage at The Stadium Tour but mid-set goes to the mic and says after 2 and a half years of waiting for this show he broke a few ribs recently and the doctors told him not to play. He promised to perform anyway #TheStadiumTour pic.twitter.com/VjKj9bVQMs — Greg DeBrosse (@GregDeBrosse) June 17, 2022