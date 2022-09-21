Tom Hardy wins local Jiu Jitsu tournament









British actor Tom Hardy is as much of a physical brute in real life as he is in the movies, with the action icon making an unlikely appearance at the UMAC Milton Keynes BJJ Open last weekend to take part in a Brazilian Jiu Jitsu tournament.

Finishing in first place, Hardy competed in the Gi division of the competition at the blue belt masters level during the event at Oakgrove School in Milton Keynes. Competing in multiple bouts against well-matched opponents, Hardy was able to dispatch of the competition, with one onlooker even capturing one of his brawls which ended with a nifty arm bar, Mad-Max style.

This isn’t the first BJJ competition the actor has taken part in either, having won gold at the REORG Open, among other popular events. In a conversation with Dailymail, competitors told the publication that the allure of Hardy’s appearance was a driving force behind them taking part. “I knew he fought in the last competition locally and won two golds, and I knew at that point that I fitted into his category,” one individual said, adding, “I was the same age, belt, and weight as him”.

Recently celebrating his 45h birthday, Hardy is celebrated as one of the most beloved actors of modern British cinema. Despite Hardy’s collaboration with the likes of Christopher Nolan, Alejandro G. Iñárritu and George Miller, one of his greatest modern performances was in Locke, where the power of his performance made the 2013 film utterly captivating.

Whilst he is constantly being linked to the role of 007 in the ongoing James Bond franchise, there is no confirmed news to suggest that the actor will become Britain’s greatest fictional spy. What is confirmed, however, is his appearance in the superhero sequel movie, Venom 3, which the star recently stated had begun its writing process.

Take a look at the video of Tom Hardy in the real-life BJJ competition below.

Tom Hardy en un campeonato de Jiu-Jitsu pic.twitter.com/3v0CLVlpbj — Mr.Freaki 🍄 (@MisterFreaki) September 17, 2022