Tom Ford criticises the "tragic" Ridley Scott movie ‘House of Gucci’









The American fashion designer and film director Tom Ford is one of the most outspoken voices in the industry of high-end retail and moviemaking. Having helmed the likes of Nocturnal Animals and A Single Man, Ford has proved himself in the realms of cinema and therefore is the perfect individual to speak out about the faults of House of Gucci, the brand new film from Ridley Scott that has experienced a dodgy critical reception.

Writing a scathing assessment of the brand new film starring Adam Driver, Lady Gaga and Jared Leto in an article for Airmail, Ford called the film “tragic”, comparing it to “watching a Saturday Night Live version of the tale”.

Often mocking the film directed by the Alien and Blade Runner filmmaker, Ridley Scott, Ford added: “I often laughed out loud, but was I supposed to?” while questioning the choices of the film which follows the life, crimes and in-fighting of the Gucci family in the 1970s. Criticising the screenplay from Becky Johnston and Roberto Bentivegna, Ford felt that the film was littered with “pointless and sometimes confusing scenes that seem to exist solely for the purpose of allowing the leading actors to ‘act’”.

Though he continued his tirade against the film, calling out Jared Leto’s “crazed” and “seemingly mentally challenged character,” Tom Ford did have some compliments for the film, noting the film’s “impeccable costumes, stunning sets and beautiful cinematography,” as particular highlights.

The film, starring Adam Driver, Lady Gaga, Al Pacino, Jared Leto and Salma Hayek, has failed to make the critical and commercial splash that industry experts had hoped for, failing to impress in both areas. Such has led Ridley Scott to erupt in multiple interviews, recently telling the Gucci family to silence their criticisms over the film and portrayal of Al Pacino’s character, as the director explicitly told them, “You probably have the best actors in the world, you should be so fucking lucky”.