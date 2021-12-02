Ridley Scott responds to the criticism from Gucci family









Ridley Scott had made the headlines again, after recently blaming millennials for the failure of his 2021 project The Last Duel, now he has turned his sights on the Gucci family who have voiced their disapproval of his recent project House of Gucci.

After the film’s theatrical release, the family also released a statement that describes Scott’s latest film as a disgrace to the history of the company and the family. This statement read: “This is extremely painful from a human point of view and an insult to the legacy on which the brand is built today”.

It went on to point out why the project was flawed, stating: “The production of the film did not bother to consult the heirs before describing Aldo Gucci [played by Al Pacino in the film] — president of the company for 30 years — and the members of the Gucci family as thugs, ignorant and insensitive to the world around them.”

In a recent interview, Scott claimed that he was “as respectful as possible by being as factual as possible” but the family kept interrupting the production which he felt was “alarmingly insulting.” Scott explained: “The people that were writing from the family to us at the onset were alarmingly insulting, saying that Al Pacino did not represent physically Aldo Gucci in any shape or form.”

He even asked the family to shut up and enjoy the fact that some of the best professionals in the industry worked on the project, claiming that their complaints were completely invalid: “And yet, frankly, how could they be better represented than by Al Pacino? Excuse me! You probably have the best actors in the world, you should be so fucking lucky.”

