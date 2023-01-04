Tom DeLonge says the new Blink-182 album is “the best we’ve ever made”









Tom Delonge has described Blink-182’s new album as “the best we’ve ever made”. Delonge, the band’s co-vocalist and guitarist, rejoined the era-defining pop-punk outfit in October 2022 following a seven-year break.

Taking to Instagram to share his excitement, Delonge wrote: “This is the best album we’ve ever made,” posting the message alongside an illustration of the rabbit from Blink-182’s legendary 1999 Loserkids tour.

“Buckle up,” he wrote, tagging bandmates Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker. “I’m personally tripping and so proud of what we have created TOGETHER. As one unified force of fun, eternal youth, and most of all – close friends.”

Blink-182’s comeback single ‘Edging‘ arrived back in October alongside news of a world tour and a brand new album. Though some fans were unimpressed by the album preview, many have welcomed Blink’s return. The new LP is, after all, the first Blink-182 release to feature contributions from all three original members since 2012’s Dog’s Eating Dogs.

Discussing the forthcoming album, Delonge has previously said that the record features “some of the most progressive and elevated music we‘ve ever had. In honesty, I am holding my breath for you to hear these other songs,” he said. “‘Edging’ is fun, and a perfect way to remind you of the fun again. But just you fucking wait.”

As it stands, the band’s upcoming release doesn’t have a title, but Travis Barker did recently share footage from the studio, captioning the snippet ‘Anthem Pt. 3’. Blink-182 will commence their world tour on March 11th, 2022, in Latin America, concluding with a string of fates across Australia and New Zealand in February 2024.