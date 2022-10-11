Tom DeLonge returns to Blink-182 with new song 'Edging'









It has now been confirmed that Tom DeLonge will rejoin Blink-182 after a previously reported reconciliation. The news comes following rumours that surfaced back in August. Towards the end of summer, bassist Mark Hoppus opened up about a home visit with DeLonge and drummer Travis Barker which left the trio in “a really great place right now”.

“It was the first time that all three of us were in the same room in like five years,” Hoppus told People Magazine of the informal meeting, which took place before he began chemotherapy in 2021. “It’s actually better than it used to be. There was no agenda. There were no lingering grudges. It felt very back to what it should be: three friends sitting in a room.”

He added: “I keep writing music, and I’m open to whatever the next phase of Blink is. I’m hopeful for the future. I’m just damn glad to be here.”

Hoppus was diagnosed with 4-A diffuse large B-cell lymphoma last year. But the bassist revealed to fans in September that he was cancer-free and looking towards his future with Blink-182.

Despite the encouraging words, Hoppus said there was “no news to share” in efforts to douse rumours relating to a DeLongue return in August.

Now, we have the pleasure of announcing that the rumours were true; DeLonge is back! In a tweet earlier today, the band wrote: “We’re coming. Tour’s coming. Album’s coming. Tom’s coming. Tickets on sale Monday. New song ‘Edging’ out Friday.”

The announcement of DeLongue’s triumphant return also promised new music to be released on Friday 14th, in the form of the new single, ‘Edging’. The announcement was accompanied by a humorous video promoting the band’s upcoming tour.

The bumper world tour will see the trio stop off in the US, the UK and Europe, Australia and New Zealand in 2023 before expected festival appearances, including the recently announced show at next year’s When We Were Young alongside fellow pop-punks Green Day.

See the exciting announcement below.