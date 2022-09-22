Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus says his latest cancer scan “came back clean”









Blink-182 bassist Mark Hoppus has confirmed that his recent cancer scan “came back clean” and that he remains cancer free. The pop-punk icon shared the news via a recent Instagram post of a photo of himself undergoing tests. In the accompanying caption, he wrote: “cancer-free” and “very grateful today” before noting that his scan “came back clean and I’m cancer-free”.

Hoppus concluded his post with the line: “Thankful for everyday I get to be here. Love you all.” The bassist and co-vocalist was diagnosed with lymphoma in April last year. He broke the news the following summer and took to social media in September to confirm that he had been given a clean bill of health and was undergoing chemotherapy treatment.

Hoppus has kept fans abreast of his situation throughout treatment. In July of last year, he explained that he was in stage four, revealing that he is battling the same type of cancer his mother endured and eventually overcame. He later shared details of his testing regime.

Back in August 2021, he shared a chain of text messages between him and his doctor, which eventually resulted in his cancer diagnosis months later. In the final months of 2021, he said that he was “thankful” for his health. More recently, he has assured fans that “life’s great” and that he has returned to the recording studio to start making new work.

In October 2021, Hoppus performed live for the first time since his diagnosis, joining Blink-182 bandmate Travis Barker and Kevin ‘Thrasher’ Gruft for Barker’s ‘House of Horrors’ pay-per-view broadcast. Tom Delonge has also explained that Hoppus’ diagnosis convinced him to attempt to heal their fractured friendship.