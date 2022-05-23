Tom Cruise doesn't take days off because he is "living the dream"









Veteran actor Tom Cruise has confessed that he doesn’t take days off from work because his job allows him to keep on “living the dream”.

Cruise is currently undertaking promotional duties for his latest flick, Top Gun: Maverick, the follow-up to Tony Scott’s 1986 original hit, in which he reprises his iconic role as the fighter pilot ace Lieutenant Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell. This time out though, Cruise also acted as a producer of the film, giving him more artistic freedom than the original.

Now, in a new interview, Cruise has said that his busy career means that he doesn’t take time off, but he’s okay with this as he’s “living the dream” when filming. “This is a day off for me, because I am not shooting,” Cruise told Bella magazine after being asked how he spends his time on days off. “I’m just chillin’ now. I don’t have days off.”

Cruise clarified: “Look, I’m fortunate, I’m lucky. I’ve spent my life on movie sets and travelling the world, which is what I always wanted to do; so this is not work – I’m living the dream.”

In another interview earlier last week, Cruise revealed that he always wanted to be either a pilot or an actor. Speaking to HELLO! magazine, he said that when he was able to fuse both careers for the original Top Gun, it was a “life-changing” moment.

“All I ever wanted to be was a pilot or an actor, so Top Gun was a huge moment in so many respects, including my passion for aviation,” he explained. “It was life-changing for me.”

He continued: “I got to actually fly in an F-14 jet which was a dream come true, and play a character I loved in Maverick.”

Afterwards, Cruise then revealed that Top Gun: Maverick saw him do more stunts in a plane than before and also that the aircraft you see him fly is actually his own. “The P-51 Mustang you see in the movie is actually my plane, so I got to pilot in those sequences,” he said. “I also got to be in the jet fighter a lot more this time, which was thrilling. It was something I had been working up to.”

Watch the trailer for Top Gun: Maverick below.

