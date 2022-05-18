Cannes 2022: Tom Cruise awarded honorary Palme d'Or









It’s been a full-on Tom Cruise appreciation week at the Cannes Film Festival: the American actor is in France for the premiere of his latest action film, Top Gun: Maverick, and is being given the star treatment as tributes continue to roll in. A special squad of fighter jets flew over the festival to honour the film, and before the new sequel’s official premiere screening, Cruise was given another surprise: an honourary Palme d’Or.

At Cannes, the Palme d’Or is the festival’s highest prize and is almost exclusively handed out to the director of the film that wins the award. There are a few exceptions: back in 2013, the Steven Spielberg-led jury gave the award to Blue Is the Warmest Colour, and instead of giving the award to just director Abdellatif Kechiche, the jury elected to give awards to the film’s lead actors, Adèle Exarchopoulos and Léa Seydoux, as well.

There have also been honourary Palme d’Or winners as well. Director Ingmar Bergman was awarded the Palme des Palmes in 1997 at the festival’s 50th anniversary, and that award would later become the Honorary Palme d’Or. Film figures with particularly notable careers have been given the honorary award, including Clint Eastwood, Jane Fonda, and Jodie Foster, and now Cruise has been given one as well.

Cruise has been making the rounds at Cannes for the Top Gun: Maverick premiere, including giving a fantastic response to interviewer Didier Allouc when he asked why Cruise has to take such high risks doing his own stunts. Cruise reportedly responded: “No one asked Gene Kelly ‘Why do you dance?’”

Cruise also claimed during the screening of the film that Top Gun: Maverick was never considered for an exclusive release on streaming services. “No, that’s not going to happen ever,” Cruise to the query with loud applause in the background. “That was never going to happen.”

Top Gun: Maverick is set for a May 27th release in the United States and the UK.